Dumped by Girlfriend after His Porsche Macan Proved to Be Chinese Knock-Off

25 Jan 2018, 13:13 UTC ·
by
Lying to your better half is never ever a good idea. It's like women have a nose for these things, uncovering every little lie and exaggeration you ever told her.
Of course, there are some domains at which women are not very good at. Not because they couldn't, but because, mainly, they are not interested. And one such area is the auto world, with all its brands, subbrands, derivatives and so on.

Sure, we're confident most women can differentiate between an Audi and a Mercedes, or a Volkswagen and a Renault. What not many of them are good at is identifying between the models of the same brand.

That's what a man from China must have thought when he showed his car to his most recent conquest. The car looks like a Porsche Macan, so it must be a Porsche Macan, the man thought.

The trick worked. The woman became his, for a while, partly because the man drove a Porsche, after all, ettoday reports. And they may have lived happily ever after, had not the woman try to brag with her boyfriend's belongings to her friends.

She, of course, showed photos of the SUV to her group of friends. In that group, apparently, there were some more knowledgeable of the automotive industry. They pointed out to her that the car depicted is not a Macan, but a local knock-off called the Zotye SR9.

What gave the lie away? First and foremost, the car's hood badge. Apparently, the guy didn't really plan his lie through, 'cause if he had, he might have changed it with one of these realistic knock-offs. That's lesson one for him.

Lesson two is this: even if a woman knows zilch about cars, she still has friends who may know just enough. So, no, you can't lie about your cars either.
