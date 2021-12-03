5 New Luxury DS 9 Sedan Starts Testing in Europe, Is the Peugeot 508 in Disguise

DS 9 Sedan Gains New E-TENSE 250 Plug-in Hybrid Specification, Priced From €58,000

DS Automobiles is launching a new DS 9 specification, positioned directly between the E-TENSE 225 and E-TENSE 4x4 360. Like the former two, this new E-TENSE 250 spec features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, consisting of a four-cylinder, 200 hp PureTech gasoline unit, accompanied by an 80 kW (110 hp) electric motor. 6 photos kWh battery, you can drive your DS 9 E-TENSE 250 sedan up to 70 km / 43 miles ( WLTP urban) in its fully electric mode, or 61 km (38 miles) on the WLTP combined cycle. Meanwhile, the onboard 7.4 kW charger allows for 0-100% energy replenishment in 2 hours and 23 minutes.



In terms of performance, this new



In France, the new DS 9 E-TENSE 250 will cost you €58,000 ($65,600) in Performance Line spec, or €60,900 ($68,900) if you’d rather have the RIVOLI+ version.



The former boasts a Black Alcantara interior, DS Performance Line badges on the front doors, gloss black grille, black 19-inch Monaco alloys, leatherette seats with Carmine and Gold stitching, crystal inserts and a perforated full grain leather steering wheel with the same stitching as on the seats.



The RIVOLI+ however is nicer thanks to its diamond-shaped premium trim and choice of Basalt Black leather made from grain leather or OPERA with two optional colors of Nappa leather seats (Rubis Red or Black). Other highlights include aluminum accents on the pedals and center console, laminated acoustic glass, Alcantara headliner and sun visor, a 515 W FOCAL Electra sound system (developed specifically for the DS 9) and quite a lot more.



