DS 9 Sedan Gains New E-TENSE 250 Plug-in Hybrid Specification, Priced From €58,000

With the help of a new 15.6battery, you can drive your DS 9 E-TENSE 250 sedan up to 70 km / 43 miles (urban) in its fully electric mode, or 61 km (38 miles) on the WLTP combined cycle. Meanwhile, the onboard 7.4charger allows for 0-100% energy replenishment in 2 hours and 23 minutes.In terms of performance, this new DS 9 variant will max out at 240 kph (150 mph), with the ability to hit 135 kph (84 mph) using only electric power.In France, the new DS 9 E-TENSE 250 will cost you €58,000 ($65,600) in Performance Line spec, or €60,900 ($68,900) if you’d rather have the RIVOLI+ version.The former boasts a Black Alcantara interior, DS Performance Line badges on the front doors, gloss black grille, black 19-inch Monaco alloys, leatherette seats with Carmine and Gold stitching, crystal inserts and a perforated full grain leather steering wheel with the same stitching as on the seats.The RIVOLI+ however is nicer thanks to its diamond-shaped premium trim and choice of Basalt Black leather made from grain leather or OPERA with two optional colors of Nappa leather seats (Rubis Red or Black). Other highlights include aluminum accents on the pedals and center console, laminated acoustic glass, Alcantara headliner and sun visor, a 515 W FOCAL Electra sound system (developed specifically for the DS 9) and quite a lot more.Regardless of which specification or drivetrain configuration you choose, know that at this time, the DS 9 is without a doubt the most luxurious four-door sedan produced by a French carmaker.