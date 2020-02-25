DS 9 Revealed, Is as Tasteless as an Unseasoned French Bagel

2 This Is How the DS-7 Crossback Driver Attention Monitoring System Works

Back in 1955, carmaker Citroen launched the DS, an executive car styled in the purest French desing language. It stayed in production for about 20 years, and marked the beginning of what is now the standalone DS brand. 68 photos



The new model, called DS 9, was officially unveiled on Monday, February 24, and it was an instant bummer. Not because of the tech that went into making it – which is top of the range, as per French standards – but because of the way it looks.



Gone are the curvy lines and unconventional body style of the



But that’s only on the outside. Inside, and under the hood, things change, as the carmaker seems to have spared no expense in making true on its promises.



Inside, luxury is at home all over, from the leather options that spread from the dashboard to the seats to the many themes available, each bringing new luxury elements to the table.



Under the hood, the car will be available at first with the DS E-Tense plug-in hybrid powertrain. It comprises a turbocharged gasoline engine, an electric motor, and an 11.9kWh battery. Combined, the motor and engine develop a total of 225 hp, and the battery allows the car to run in all electric mode for up to 31 miles (50 km).



Later in the car’s production cycle, more E-Tense variants will be added, starting with a 250 ps version with increased range, and ending with an uber-powerful 360 hp variant.



DS did not say when the 9 will become available for order, nor did it mention where prices will start. Full details, as released by the French, can be found in the document attached below.



