The 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition Is Faster Than Standard RS 3 Sedan

The A3 is all-new this year, and sooner rather than later, the Sportback five-door body style will be joined by the sedan. As we’re waiting here for Audi to reveal the second body style, the U.S. division has taken the veils off the RS 3 Nardo Edition.
Only available as a sedan, the outgoing-gen model can reach 174 miles per hour or 19 more than the standard specification. Also treated to fixed sports suspension, the RS 3 Nardo Edition is limited to only 200 units for the entire United States in 2020.
Now arriving at dealerships with a starting price of $59,900 excluding $995 for the destination charge, the compact sedan is finished in Nardo Grey and Black Optic in addition to bi-color wheels, red brake calipers, and the quattro script in the grille. Stepping inside the car, you’re treated to Crescendo Red stitching, RS embroidered floor mats, Alcantara knee pads, and Audi Sport carbon inlays throughout the cabin.
Standard features include the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, which is capable of 60 frames per second thanks to a more powerful processor from NVIDIA. When equipped with the Dynamic Plus package, the RS 3 Nardo Edition also boasts a screen that displays the tire pressure, horsepower and torque ratings, as well as a G-meter.
Speaking of the fun stuff, a 2.5-liter TFSI with five cylinders is shoehorned under the hood. 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque are more than enough in a vehicle this size, let alone one that features quattro all-wheel drive for maximum traction.
When the transmission is operated in manual mode, the tachometer of the RS 3 Nardo Edition also acts as a shift light by changing the color as the driver approaches the turbo engine’s redline. Audi smartphone interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Sport exhaust system with oval tips, and Audi side assist are standard as well.
The RS 3 has the capability of sending up to 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels, giving the front-wheel-drive chassis a similar feel to driving a rear-wheel-drive car. Coincidence or not, the all-new A3 with quattro can do it as well.
Now arriving at dealerships with a starting price of $59,900 excluding $995 for the destination charge, the compact sedan is finished in Nardo Grey and Black Optic in addition to bi-color wheels, red brake calipers, and the quattro script in the grille. Stepping inside the car, you’re treated to Crescendo Red stitching, RS embroidered floor mats, Alcantara knee pads, and Audi Sport carbon inlays throughout the cabin.
Standard features include the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, which is capable of 60 frames per second thanks to a more powerful processor from NVIDIA. When equipped with the Dynamic Plus package, the RS 3 Nardo Edition also boasts a screen that displays the tire pressure, horsepower and torque ratings, as well as a G-meter.
Speaking of the fun stuff, a 2.5-liter TFSI with five cylinders is shoehorned under the hood. 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque are more than enough in a vehicle this size, let alone one that features quattro all-wheel drive for maximum traction.
When the transmission is operated in manual mode, the tachometer of the RS 3 Nardo Edition also acts as a shift light by changing the color as the driver approaches the turbo engine’s redline. Audi smartphone interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Sport exhaust system with oval tips, and Audi side assist are standard as well.
The RS 3 has the capability of sending up to 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels, giving the front-wheel-drive chassis a similar feel to driving a rear-wheel-drive car. Coincidence or not, the all-new A3 with quattro can do it as well.