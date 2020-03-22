2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Accurately Rendered With Mid-Life Facelift and Coupe Roof

The Audi Q5 is one of the most recognizable German cars in the world, but it's about to get a new look and a whole other body style. This has already been confirmed by Audi, who will debut both the facelift and the "Sportback" version soon.
Testing for the Q5 facelift started last year, and the Russian website Kolesa had already done a rendering. So this weekend, they decided to tackle the Q5 Sportback instead.
Now, this is hardly a novel idea. You take an existing SUV, chopped a couple of inches and ask people more money while increasing the sales. BMW started it all with the OG X6. However, the Q5 Sportback will actually compete with the smaller X4, as well as the aging Mercedes GLC Coupe.
The idea of a Q5 coupe has been around for several years. It was originally supposed to be called the Q6, but Audi seems to be saving that name (and the Q4) for a pure electric crossover with a groundbreaking design.
As you can probably tell, the main feature of this mid-life facelift is a fresh set of headlights. These offer a much simpler geometric outline that looks a lot like the one on the A4 and A5. A new grille echoes the lines of the hood and lights, with a new grille pattern suggesting sportiness the Q5 doesn't really possess.
We're not sure what to expect from the Q5 Sportback. However, this Kolesa rendering is amazing from the back. It's got the familiar giant hatchback of an Audi SUV, but with a much smaller window. Nothing else looks like this.
Sadly, the era of performance-oriented vehicles is almost over, and most of the Q5 Sportback versions will be slower than they look. Our pick would probably be the SQ5 TDI with about 350 horsepower from a mild-hybrid diesel engine. The chances of an RS Q5 happening are almost zero.
