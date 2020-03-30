Audi Releases Extended Gallery of the New A3 Sportback to Fight Boredom

Earlier in March, before all hell broke loose and we found ourselves confined between walls, Audi released all the info about the newest iteration of the A3 Sportback. The MQB-based car should have made its debut in a more glamorous surrounding, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that, as it did with most other things in our lives.
As the people of the world are beginning to settle in for what appears to be a long wait, anything that can chase boredom away is welcome. Including an extensive photo gallery (read hundreds of pics) of the fourth generation of the model, ranging from moving shots to illustrations (you have them all in the gallery attached above).
As is natural, the new version of the A3 Sportback is perhaps the most advanced the range has ever had. Starting with new dimensions and a revised powertrain lineup that is not electrified for the moment, the A3 sure seems to become one of the biggest players in its segment once it hits the market.
The new version is wider and longer than the one it replaces, it comes with a more aggressive, sport-oriented styling, and an overall more angular look than the one that has been around since 2016.
Engine wise, there are just two powerplants for the moment, a gasoline 1.5-liter TFSI that develops 150 p and a diesel 2.0-liter TDI that cranks out either 116 or 150 ps.
The car comes equipped as standard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, but a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit can be specified. For connectivity purposes, the A3 is equipped with LTE, Wi-Fi, Car-to-X services, and of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alexa will join the party in the summer of 2020.
The new A3 Sportback is already available to order in Germany, with first deliveries expected to take place in May. In the home market, the car starts at €28,900.
