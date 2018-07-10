Virgin Galactic Spaceships to Take Off from Italy

91YO Becomes Britain’s Oldest Drunk Driver After Crashing Audi A3 Sportback

A 91-year-old pensioner with 76 years behind the wheel has just become Britain’s oldest drunk driver, after appearing in court for the crash she caused last month. 46 photos



Police conducted 2 breathalyzer tests on the scene and they revealed she was over the legal limit. Still, the driver was cooperative and remorseful, the prosecutor noted, as cited by



Since then, Horrigan has not been able to get back behind the wheel, since she’d been issued a 14-month driving ban. She won’t resume driving after then, either: her legal representative presented the court with a letter in which she apologized for her actions and stated her intention of not having her license renewed after the ban expired.



“She deeply regrets this incident, total remorse as you can see from this letter she has written,” Graham Brown told the court.



“She is a lady who has driven 76 years without an accident and previous court appearance. As you have seen she has taken the decision she is not going to drive again,” Brown added.



Horrigan pleaded guilty to drunk driving, which was to be expected considering the results of the test. The judge ruled to suspend her license, effective immediately – so even if she wanted to resume driving, she wouldn’t have been able to.



