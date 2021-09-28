Tevva Unveils New All-Electric 7.5-Ton Truck With up to 310 Miles of Range

Tevva has just unveiled its new fully electric 7.5-ton truck today, with production set to commence in the London Thames Freeport area in July of 2022. Pre-orders for the new truck are already under way, whereas first deliveries are expected to begin in Q3 of next year.
The Tevva truck boasts a range of up to 160 miles (250 km) in pure battery electric mode, or up to 310 miles (500 km) when using the hydrogen fuel cell range extender. It can also carry up to 16 euro pallets and a payload of over 2 tons. Furthermore, the total cost of ownership is said to be comparable to that of a diesel truck, as parity is achieved at approximately 1,864 miles (3,000 km) – or once 500 liters of diesel are consumed per month.
This new model represents the culmination of seven years of engineering development, as well as over 200,000 miles (350,000 km) of in-fleet trials. This is also simply the first in a series of electric trucks set to be manufactured by Tevva in the UK, where the truck-maker will produce a wide range of BEV and fuel cell REX models for the UK, EU and Middle Eastern markets.
“Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession,” said Tevva founder and CEO, Asher Bennett.
“The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimized compromise on payload,” he added.
It’s worth mentioning that the range extension technology won’t be available for delivery until 2023. However, once employed, these compact hydrogen fuel cells can recharge the battery on the move, allowing the Tevva truck to fulfil longer duty cycles and carry heavier loads across greater distances.
Meanwhile, future technical developments already being tested are said to enable the Tevva truck to be fully charged in just one hour, thus facilitating double shift operations and reducing the total cost of ownership.
This new model represents the culmination of seven years of engineering development, as well as over 200,000 miles (350,000 km) of in-fleet trials. This is also simply the first in a series of electric trucks set to be manufactured by Tevva in the UK, where the truck-maker will produce a wide range of BEV and fuel cell REX models for the UK, EU and Middle Eastern markets.
“Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession,” said Tevva founder and CEO, Asher Bennett.
“The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimized compromise on payload,” he added.
It’s worth mentioning that the range extension technology won’t be available for delivery until 2023. However, once employed, these compact hydrogen fuel cells can recharge the battery on the move, allowing the Tevva truck to fulfil longer duty cycles and carry heavier loads across greater distances.
Meanwhile, future technical developments already being tested are said to enable the Tevva truck to be fully charged in just one hour, thus facilitating double shift operations and reducing the total cost of ownership.