Volta Trucks Starts Real-World Testing of Prototype Zero in Logistics Center

Short trips with loading and unloading are difficult for diesel-powered trucks, but also prove to be very challenging for electric-powered ones. That's why Volta starts to test its newest prototype in a logistic center. 7 photos



Moreover, this is just the beginning of the Volta Zero project. Its next step will be a cold session near the Arctic Circle and another one on the sunny side of Southern Europe.



While the testing vehicle is more of a chassis-cab, the Volta Zero is a 16 tonne truck in the European 10 meter (33 ft) class. It offers up to 1,331 cu-ft (37.7 cubic meters) of loading space with a maximum payload of 8,600 kg (18,960 lbs).



Thanks to its up to 225 kWh battery pack, it can travel up to 200 km (125 miles) on a charge. The company didn't disclose the engine's output, but it said that the truck features an eAxle unit from Meritor. The production version will have a maximum capped speed of 90 kph (56 mph). Packed with sensors and technology, the new Volta Minus One (as the development engineers nicknamed it) started its shifts at the HORIBA MIRA logistics center in Nuneaton, UK. Its job is similar to other trucks, but its drivers will be spared the annoying sound of an oil burner underneath de cabin's floor.The 16-tonne electric truck had to prove its worthiness without any compromises such as "gone charging... again." After all, who needs a worker who's missing a few times a day from work because he's hungry? You can't do that in a logistic center, and Volta knows it.Moreover, this is just the beginning of the Volta Zero project. Its next step will be a cold session near the Arctic Circle and another one on the sunny side of Southern Europe."The start of testing and evaluation of the first prototype Volta Zero is a major milestone on our journey towards production and an exciting time for all of the Volta Trucks team and our customers," said the Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks, Ian Collins. The company is pushing harder to launch its first production truck, which is said to change the world of trucking.While the testing vehicle is more of a chassis-cab, the Volta Zero is a 16 tonne truck in the European 10 meter (33 ft) class. It offers up to 1,331 cu-ft (37.7 cubic meters) of loading space with a maximum payload of 8,600 kg (18,960 lbs).Thanks to its up to 225battery pack, it can travel up to 200 km (125 miles) on a charge. The company didn't disclose the engine's output, but it said that the truck features an eAxle unit from Meritor. The production version will have a maximum capped speed of 90 kph (56 mph).

