Iveco and Nikola Inaugurate Advanced Production Plant for Electric and Fuel Cell Trucks

This year’s IAA Mobility edition reinforced the idea that electricity, fuel cells and self-driving technology are some of the main concepts driving the future of the automotive industry. Trucks are no exception, especially since they’re considered to be responsible for a big chunk of the total CO2 emissions. New green models and green production plants are trying to change that.
Iveco (the commercial vehicle brand of CNH Industrial) and the U.S.-based Nikola have just inaugurated what could be “the beginning of a beautiful friendship”. The new production facility in Ulm, Germany, marks not just the beginning of the two brands’ joint production, but also a 100% commitment to sustainable models only.
Unfolding over 50,000 square meters (538,195 square feet), the new manufacturing facility is centered around a final assembly process that was designed specifically for electric vehicles. Around 1,000 units per shift, per year, are planned to roll out from the production line, and that’s just the beginning, as production will be ramped-up gradually over the next years.
The first model to be manufactured in Ulm is the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty truck, based on the Iveco S-Way truck platform, with a FPT Industrial co-designed electric axle, and Bosch-designed components. One of the main features of this platform is its modularity, which makes it adaptable for both battery propulsion and fuel cell technology.
The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) model is set to start production by the end of this year, with the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model following by the end of 2023.
Like several other new vehicle manufacturing plants that were unveiled or announced this year, the new Iveco and Nikola plant in Germany also plans to achieve zero waste, in addition to zero accidents, zero failures and zero stock (the principles of the Worlds Class Manufacturing program).
It wasn’t easy getting to this point. The two companies had announced their partnership back in 2019, but with all the challenges in the industry and the global health crisis, it wasn’t until now that they were able to finally inaugurate the Ulm-based facility.
The first Nikola Tre electric trucks are expected to be delivered to U.S. customers in 2022. A fuel cell system will be added later on, as a range-extending technology.
Unfolding over 50,000 square meters (538,195 square feet), the new manufacturing facility is centered around a final assembly process that was designed specifically for electric vehicles. Around 1,000 units per shift, per year, are planned to roll out from the production line, and that’s just the beginning, as production will be ramped-up gradually over the next years.
The first model to be manufactured in Ulm is the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty truck, based on the Iveco S-Way truck platform, with a FPT Industrial co-designed electric axle, and Bosch-designed components. One of the main features of this platform is its modularity, which makes it adaptable for both battery propulsion and fuel cell technology.
The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) model is set to start production by the end of this year, with the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model following by the end of 2023.
Like several other new vehicle manufacturing plants that were unveiled or announced this year, the new Iveco and Nikola plant in Germany also plans to achieve zero waste, in addition to zero accidents, zero failures and zero stock (the principles of the Worlds Class Manufacturing program).
It wasn’t easy getting to this point. The two companies had announced their partnership back in 2019, but with all the challenges in the industry and the global health crisis, it wasn’t until now that they were able to finally inaugurate the Ulm-based facility.
The first Nikola Tre electric trucks are expected to be delivered to U.S. customers in 2022. A fuel cell system will be added later on, as a range-extending technology.