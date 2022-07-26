Tesla Will Start Charging Customers for Essential Navigation Services After Eight Years

Carmakers are head-on into subscription services, even when sometimes this means alienating their customer base. Tesla was among those that had a more careful approach toward subscriptions, only putting advanced features behind a paywall. This will change, though, as an essential service like navigation will no longer be free for life.
When Tesla started disrupting the automotive landscape with the Model S, it even included a free lifetime Supercharger subscription with the car, a feature that many still enjoy. Supercharging is no longer free with a Tesla vehicle, which should’ve been a clear signal that Tesla is looking to open new revenue streams. In the latest move, the EV maker cut the free navigation service to eight years after the car’s delivery for new vehicles sold after July 20, 2022.
I’ve always considered that carmakers are wrong to charge a subscription for features that don’t imply recurring costs for the company. That’s why charging for heated seats is not a legitimate way to make money. Tesla was more considerate in this regard and offered many useful features for free with the car, even when they used Tesla servers for updates. One such feature was the Standard Connectivity package, which is basically a fancy name for navigation.
The Standard Connectivity package, which allows using connectivity features over Wi-Fi, in addition to basic maps and navigation and music streaming over Bluetooth, was offered for free for the lifetime of the vehicle until recently. Starting July 20, things will change, depending on when and whether the car is purchased new or used. For new and used vehicles purchased after July 20, the free Basic Connectivity subscription expires eight years after the car was delivered or put into service, whichever was first.
This means buyers of used Teslas might discover that their Basic Connectivity service has a shorter free plan, depending on when the car was first put into service. Those that bought a used Tesla before July 20 will continue to enjoy the free navigation until the vehicle is sold to the next owner. At that point, the previous condition applies.
Tesla also offers the more advanced Premium Connectivity package, which includes Live Traffic, Sentry Mode, internet browsing, and streaming, among other things. This paid subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Some lucky Tesla owners also got their vehicles with a free lifetime Premium Connectivity subscription, and the new conditions also affect those vehicles.
For instance, all Teslas delivered new on or before June 30, 2018, will continue to have access to Premium Connectivity features at no cost for the vehicle’s lifetime. This is also the case with used Tesla vehicles bought on or before January 8, 2020, with a free Premium subscription. Those purchased after this date (but before July 20, 2022) will get the Standard Connectivity features at no cost for the vehicle’s lifetime.
Removing the navigation feature at the end of the free eight-year plan is an interesting decision. In-car navigation is an essential feature of a Tesla since its infotainment system does not support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Without the Basic subscription, voice commands will also stop working. In that case, Tesla owners are forced to subscribe to the Premium package if they still want to use their car.
