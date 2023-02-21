Tesla Will Soon Allow You to Tour Giga Berlin, Here's What Gave It Away

Could Tesla make Euro deliveries a thing for its customers? Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW proved this was an amazing idea for buyers who wanted to see where their special vehicles were made. But first, let’s see what the EV maker’s precisely planning.
As an American, buying a European-made enthusiast vehicle for the first time is a great experience. But it can be amplified! Anyone can turn it into an even better memory. By choosing to spend a little bit more and taking some time off for an adventure on the Old Continent, new car buyers can do the engine break-in while roaming Germany’s de-restricted sections of the Autobahns or visiting other neighboring countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, or Switzerland.
But that’s a thing reserved for those who buy internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles or some hybridized high-performance models. All-electric cars like Tesla’s entire lineup do not require a break-in period and don’t have to get any of their parts adjusted to normal driving. That may be why Porsche decided to do Euro deliveries for all its vehicles except for the battery-electric Taycan.
However, you may soon be able to visit Giga Berlin-Brandenburg (aka Gigafactory 4), where Tesla currently makes the Model Y finished in the absurdly cool Midnight Cherry and Quicksilver colors.
According to a job posting on Tesla’s Careers webpage, the company is looking for at least one Content and Programs Associate who will work at Giga Berlin. The EV maker says the German plant will become one of its most important manufacturing locations. In the era of free advertising for brands that are smart enough to use social media networks (like Twitter) right, having a great strategy that can connect prospective customers with your products is a great investment. This is especially true for Tesla because it doesn’t have a PR and Marketing department, and its CEO owns a social media platform that may be put to good use (if no laws are being broken in the process).
However, this new role is meant for someone who will deal with factory tours. Besides that, they will have to think about new, creative content and analyze how the experiences at the plant can be enhanced. On occasion, the employee might have to address a broader audience and hold or organize various in-person events with the help of the team.
This new Tesla hire will also have to work towards “raising awareness for Tesla’s products.” The automaker explains that attending events out-of-working hours is necessary, so flexibility is a key point. Also, it’s paramount that they speak English excellently and German natively, besides having a driving license and no driving record.
It might take a while before Tesla manages to set up this new department, but one thing’s for sure – plant tours are coming, and we might soon get to see how the crossover SUV is made and what other cool things happen behind closed doors.
This initiative might also help investors or partners gain a better perspective regarding what the company can do at Giga 4 and how the current production efforts can grow.
Finally, this development comes as the EV maker decided to not allow drones to fly over Giga Berlin. The brand might have decided to make its own content that would put the plant in a different light. It looks like a new era is starting at Tesla. One in which it must focus on selling its vehicles to a new, broader audience.
