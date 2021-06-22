"Tesla Stole $1K from Me"—Plaid+ Reservation Holder Points at Shady Tactics

5 This Model Y Owner Liked Tesla’s New Yoke Steering Wheel a Bit Too Much

Except it isn't. People shouldn't have to go through all this trouble to get their money back, especially when the only reason they're in that situation was that the company failed to come good on its promise, then tried to direct the buyer toward a different product forcibly. But, hey, other people didn't see anything wrong with giving Tesla $1,000 for free since it was all "for the mission." With the new Roadster promised a gazillion years ago and still nowhere in sight, the Model S Plaid+ was the next best thing—or maybe even the best, as far as the more family-minded customers were concerned—so why wouldn't anyone who could afford it splash that extra bit of cash, especially since all they needed to do at the time was to place a $1,000 fully refundable reservation?Again, we don't know how many people did it, but there were definitely some. However, since Tesla decided the Plaid was good enough, and it didn't really need the Plaid+ (that's the official version, at least), the latter got canceled. No biggie, you'd think; just thank everyone for their support and hand them their money back.Or, since the Plaid is just as good as the Plaid+, simply assume everyone will want a Model S Plaid instead and modify their reservations accordingly. After all, if they don't agree, they are free to cancel at any time.Except, as it turned out, they weren't. Several Plaid+ reservation holders woke up to find their reservation had been turned into a full order, and there was no way to get out of it AND get the $1,000 back. Understandably, people were upset. Firstly, because Tesla had canceled the car they wanted and waited until the very last minute to do so (call them crazy but some people actually wanted the 500-mile range); secondly, because it changed their reservation for one car into an order for a different one without asking or communicating a deadline for the reimbursed canceling procedure.Talks of lawyers and lawsuits ensued, as well as Reddit posts with the same title you've already read here, but fortunately, some people managed to find a way out. It would appear the "ordered by mistake" option initially didn't include the $1,000 refund, but it ultimately did, offering those in search of it a way out. All's well when it ends well.Except it isn't. People shouldn't have to go through all this trouble to get their money back, especially when the only reason they're in that situation was that the company failed to come good on its promise, then tried to direct the buyer toward a different product forcibly. But, hey, other people didn't see anything wrong with giving Tesla $1,000 for free since it was all "for the mission."