Tesla Sneakers Look Almost Real, Show Shiny Nike Logo

"Wait, what?" Don't worry, this sort of reaction is only normal when one comes across the Tesla CyberSneakers shown in the rendering that now occupies our screens. 3 photos

Did you really expect the Internet craze generated by the



As many of you know, the Cybertruck was penned by Franz von Holzhausen, the same designer who came up with the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, the Semi and the second-gen Roadster. And the striking appearance of the bed wielder is can also be seen in this work, despite this rendering coming from an independent artist (more on the source of this image below).



The stainless steel look of the Tesla workhorse is fully present here, which makes it easy to award the title of the piece's quirkiest feature: does the accolade go to the said finish or to the overall shape?



Heck, even the lighting signature of the Cybertruck is present and then some: if we check out the side of the shoes, we'll notice a custom incarnation of the Nike logo, which appears to turn to LED lighting to ensure nobody misses it. Then there's the design of the sole, which has "offroading" written all over it.



If anything, the appearance of these sneakers is closer to the famous Adidas Kobe 1, which fans of the late



Of course, these Tesla sneakers also raise plenty of questions. For instance, are they bulletproof, like the windows of the truck are supposed to be? Not even the members of the Tesla Motors Club, the Instagram fan page that brought this wacky design under the spotlights (check out the Insta post below), rushed to answer this. So the mystery remains unsolved.



