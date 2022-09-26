Tesla's Customer Care Employees Now Read What You Post on Reddit, Could Be a Good Thing

More on this:

1 The Tesla Model S Plaid Has Amazing Software, a New 0–60 Mph Test Reveals Elite Dynamics

2 Tesla Motors Offers CCS Charge Adapter to Allow Non-Supercharger Fast Charging

3 Tesla’s FSD Saves Driver’s Life By Swerving Away From a Head-on Collision

4 Tesla Publicly Lied on Twitter, Got Epicly Debunked by Court Documents

5 Fast Charging an EV Is Now Very Expensive in Europe, Tesla Hiked the Prices Too