Tesla's Customer Care Employees Now Read What You Post on Reddit, Could Be a Good Thing

Elon Musk told everyone he wants to turn Tesla’s Service into an F1-like experience back in July. But that idea was floated a couple of years ago as well, which might be why not many believed this time it would happen. Until a progress report was published, the American automaker did something else – it put some of its employees to read what others were posting on the popular forum platform Reddit. And it might be a great thing.
Tesla has been the center of automotive attention for quite some time. Good things, bad things, controversies, customer experiences, fails, wins… You name it! Everyone talked about this company at some point since it forced other major players in the industry to move to a zero-tailpipe emission solution and has turned software into a key aspect of car ownership.
But the time has come for these two aspects to fade. Legacy automakers are catching up, and advanced driver assistance features are being developed left and right. Now’s the right moment to take proper care of those that put their faith in Tesla’s products. The company’s quality control department might still need some rework, but things look like they are changing when it comes to post-sales customer care. And it might signal a transformative process at Tesla.
Some EV owners took to Reddit to complain about a very specific issue hoping they would find a fix or a reason for why it happens. They noticed that their cars would keep the cabin preconditioning on even after the commute was over and the vehicle was parked. The process is nearly silent, and it doesn't attract the driver's or the passenger's attention. But after two hours, the car's app would notify the owner that the feature which keeps the preferred cabin temperature is going to be disabled because, well… It ran for two hours, and nobody came to drive away. This is done automatically to conserve energy usage.
Other owners that had the same 2022.24.6 update installed confirmed they had the same issue.
After over two weeks had passed, Tesla decided to investigate and find a fix. And they messaged the customers that discussed the error, asking them to provide the model and the last six digits of their vehicle's identification numbers (VINs). That is how they can verify the logs and identify a potential coding error.
Initially, people were skeptical because phishing attempts are not uncommon in the online world. But after multiple discussions, the confirmation came – it really was Tesla that was conducting these checks.
"I’m communicating with someone in Executive Care with Tesla’s Corporate Resolutions Department with an official @tesla.com email address. They are reaching out to multiple redditors who had the preconditioning bug to have their engineers look into a fix," said a forum user.
So, from now on, if you encounter a problem with your EV that doesn’t necessarily require a visit to the shop, it could be a good idea to publish it on Reddit. A solution could be provided after the employees notice a pattern.
