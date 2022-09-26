Tesla Motors Offers CCS Charge Adapter to Allow Non-Supercharger Fast Charging

Tesla Motors has introduced a new item in its online shop for customers, and it is interesting to us because it is a CCS Combo 1 Adapter. Currently available just for American customers, the adapter in question allows users of compatible vehicles to fast charge their Teslas from third-party charging networks.
From the start, it does come with a big downside, which is the fact that it cannot charge with more than 250 kW. The 250kW in question is more than what many budget EVs are capable of “pulling” from a fast charge plug, but less than the most powerful EV charging stations in the world. The latter are rare today, but will become commonplace in years to come. Hopefully.
Before jumping the gun and ordering this adapter as if it's nobody's business, be sure to verify that your Tesla vehicle is compatible with the $250 adapter. It is just a bit pricier than the standard one, which makes it a good deal.
To do so, you must get inside your Tesla, open up the Software menu, select Additional Vehicle Information, and then look if it says Enabled or Not Installed. If your car displays “Enabled” in the described menu, you can use the adapter right now, but if it says Not Installed, you must wait for Tesla to develop a retrofit for it.
As it is already mentioned on the Tesla website, the retrofit package is being developed for early 2023 availability. In other words, by next summer, you should be able to order a suitable CCS Combo 1 Adapter to help your Tesla get a fast charge from a third-party network.
Not all older Tesla models will be eligible for the retrofit, so do not get so happy if you have an early Model S or a Roadster. Retrofit eligibility will happen for Model S and X vehicles, as well as early Model 3 and Y vehicles, and that's it.
It is important to note that the charging experience at third-party plugs, as well as the cost, is not something that Tesla has any relation or control over, so you are on your own if you stray outside the Supercharger network using this adapter.
It may be more expensive to use than a Supercharger, or it may be cheaper. Not only that, but it may take less time to charge, but it may also take longer, and that does not matter as much as the fact that you can now fast charge from a third-party network, which was just not possible for a Tesla.
Oh, by the way, it will be your job to remember to remove the CCS Combo 1 Adapter from the charging station's plug. Otherwise, someone else might take it after you leave, and that will be a $250 mistake on your part.
