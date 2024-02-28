Tesla Roadster 2.0, the 'Most Mind-Blowing' Product of All Time, To Be Unveiled This Year

The next-generation Tesla Roadster is projected to become the next Cybertruck, with new design goals added on the fly and repeated delays. In a rare update, Elon Musk confirmed that the next Roadster deliveries are again pushed back to at least 2025, while the EV maker is making some last-minute changes set to make the Roadster "the most mind-blowing product demo of all time."

12 photos Photo: Tesla