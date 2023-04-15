Tesla Re-Enables Remote Window Functions for Vehicles on 2023.2.12 Software and Later

Tesla is rolling out a server-side update that re-enables remote window functions such as Vent and Close windows on lock. The functions were removed in January after Tesla recalled 1.1 million vehicles because the automatic reversal system of its power windows would not function properly.
Last September, Tesla discovered a problem with the power windows on some of its vehicles. The issue concerned the automatic reversal system designed to protect passengers. Tesla found out that automatic windows may exert greater force than allowed when somebody sticks their hands out the window. The pinch detection and retraction system was to blame, exceeding the requirements in section 5 of FMVSS 118 and thus increasing the risk of injury. Tesla recalled 1.1 million vehicles and promised to solve the problem with a software update.
The EV maker corrected the problem in January after a debate ensued over using the term "recall" for software updates. The temporary solution also removed some convenience features related to automatically closing the windows in certain situations. Among them was the ability to automatically close the windows upon locking the vehicle, the automatic closing of windows when entering the Car Wash Mode, and the Vent function. The removal of these functions was necessary to comply with FMVSS 118 regulations.
Tesla promised to re-enable the functions later when it fine-tunes the pinch detection and retraction system. New reports indicate this is already happening for vehicles on the 2023.2.12 software version and later. Since this update was pushed to cars in February, Tesla must have operated a server-side change to re-enable remote window functions on affected vehicles.
Tesla owners reported receiving a notification on their screens that the car "has access to new window features." The message indicates that they can now open and close the windows remotely (the Vent and Close functions) using the Tesla app. To enable Close Windows on Lock, owners must access 'Controls'>'Locks' on their vehicle touchscreen. The changes are rolling out progressively, so not everyone got access to remote window functions right away.
Tesla has also updated its website to reflect the changes, urging owners to update vehicle firmware to enhance the automatic window reversal system. According to the article on its website, Tesla has baked the remedy to the automatic reversal system in software version 2023.2.12 and later. The update ensures that the vehicles affected by the previous recall comply with regulatory standards. Since the update ensures occupant safety, Tesla can now re-enable the remote windows functions previously removed as a precautionary measure.
This is not the first time Tesla has addressed a recall with a software update. In February, Tesla issued a voluntary recall for almost all the vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta). The software, which Tesla admitted can fail and cause crashes, was later patched in the FSD Beta V11.3 update. Since then, FSD Beta development has advanced with weekly updates, although owners reported mixed experiences.
