Tesla Removes Automatic Window Features Following NHTSA Regulations

Tesla “recalled” nearly 1.1 million vehicles after the NHTSA decided that the power windows might pose a hazard to the passengers. The EV maker solved the problem with an over-the-air update and is now removing some automatic window features to comply with the NHTSA regulations.
When NHTSA ordered Tesla to recall the vehicles affected by the power window glitch, a heated debate ensued over using the term “recall.” Tesla solved the problem with an over-the-air update, and no car had to physically go to a garage to make the necessary changes. This is something that Tesla has repeatedly been doing, improving features and adding new ones to its car fleet as required. Nevertheless, the NHTSA argued that any corrective measure taken in response to a safety issue is technically a recall and insisted on calling it that way.
The recall definition is less important now that things have been put on the right course. Nevertheless, the solution also means removing some convenience features for Tesla owners. More specifically, Tesla had to remove the ability to remotely control the windows using the Tesla app (Vent and Close, for instance), the ability to automatically close the windows upon locking the vehicle, and the automatic closing of windows when entering the Car Wash Mode.
The limitations were detailed in a message by a Tesla service representative and shared on Twitter by Teslascope. Reportedly, Tesla removed the convenience features to comply with requirements set out in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 118, Section 5. This section describes the operation of automatic reversal systems for power-operated windows, among other things.
The message’s wording implies that the features might return later via another software update, although no time frame is provided. The removal might not be immediate and will deploy with future OTA updates, so your mileage may vary. Some of the features were already removed from production vehicles around the time of the recall in September. According to Teslascope, the changes will impact cars sold in the United States, although Canada might follow with a similar update in the not-so-distant future.
According to the NHTSA, the Tesla window recall was initiated after determining that the pinch detection and retraction performance in several tests exceeded the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 118 section 5. Tesla immediately installed new firmware on the vehicles in production at the time, setting the power window operation to the FMVSS requirements. Luckily, no injuries or warranty claims have been reported.
Nevertheless, removing the automatic window features might hurt more than finger-pinching. It must be said that Tesla should not be the only carmaker affected by the new provisions. Potentially, all car models featuring similar convenience functions will be impacted, and we’ll certainly hear more on the matter. Hopefully, Tesla will find a way to bring back these features in a future update, as promised.
Due to @NHTSAgov’s new requirements set in FMVSS 118, Section 5, vehicles may begin to see several features relating to windows removed in current or future Tesla software updates.— Teslascope (@teslascope) January 5, 2023
This includes:
- Remotely via the mobile app.
- Automatic closing upon lock.
- Via Car Wash Mode. pic.twitter.com/Rh2hzn8eL5