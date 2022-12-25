Tesla Owners Put On a Show in Singapore, 10 EVs Light Up the Night

Being a Tesla owner has its ups and downs, but the community that forms thanks to the existence of these cars is what matters most in some moments. A good example is this light show orchestrated in Singapore. It’s not the biggest we’ve seen, but it sure has its own magic.
Ten Tesla owners from Singapore gathered around in a parking lot. Their goal was simple – use the cars to create a dazzling light show. And they pulled it off! Thanks to the synchronization ability the automaker built in, buyers can use their vehicles to play music and enjoy a cool display of harmonized lighting. It could impress bystanders and non-believers!
The Light Show feature was broadly introduced at the beginning of the current year through the V11 software push. Beforehand, only Model X owners were able to enjoy this perk. If hundreds of thousands of Tesla owners will choose to come together at some point and allow their cars to play a light show based on a specific track, they will be able to do so. This feature allows for unprecedented levels of connectivity between vehicles. It’s a good occasion to witness what technology can do to change the automotive world.
However, nothing breathtaking happens in the software department without some glitches. For some owners, activating the Light Show feature meant they had to go in for a headlight replacement. So, a hardware issue arose. But these incidents were isolated and did not worry many enthusiastic EV owners.
That’s why, for example, multiple Model 3 and Model Y owners from Singapore gathered around in a cozy parking lot after a rainstorm and decided to let one of them program a Light Show. They used a clever soundtrack that hit low and high notes. It showed that the EVs knew how to cleverly display these sounds through their lighting system. Some also opened their trunks!
You can watch the four Model Ys and the six Model 3s down below doing their thing. Giorgio Moroder’s “The Duel” sounds much nicer when you consider the teamwork that went into turning this idea into reality.
Cars in Singapore are extremely expensive. For example, the rear-wheel drive Model 3 starts from SGD 79,990 (USD 59,229). But when all the taxes and fees are factored in, the price rises all the way to SGD 224,655 (USD 166,350). This almost unbelievable price is calculated based on the open market value of the car. Then, the additional registration fee, the excise duty, the certificate of entitlement (valid for 10 years), the surcharge for polluting cars, and local dealer profits are added. Even though the last two do not apply to Tesla, the American manufacturer’s all-electric cars are still expensive.
But now enjoy the clever light show put together by these enthusiasts. You can do it too with your friends. All the necessary details were made available by the creator.
