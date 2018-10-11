Tesla Outsells Jaguar, Model 3 Leads the Ranking

The Model 3 has been long in the making, and some customers haven’t received their cars even though deposits were made as far back as 2016. After numerous setbacks and some problems with the braking system, the Model 3 has become the best-selling Tesla, moving more than 82,400 examples in the first three quarters of the year.
Industry expert Matthias Schmidt puts the commercial success of the Palo Alto-based automaker in broader terms, comparing Tesla with Jaguar in the period from January to September 2018. Throughout these nine months, one of these two sold 154,200 vehicles while the other managed to move 136,000 vehicles.
The difference is all the greater if you remember that Tesla has an all-electric lineup whereas Jaguar is taking baby steps in this direction with the I-Pace. Even more interesting is the pricing points of the Model 3 and XE. At $35,000 from the get-go, the electric sedan is an idea cheaper than the Leaping Cat with the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission ($36,995).
As if that wasn’t enough to start thinking about the benefits of going electric, don’t forget that servicing the Model 3 is cheaper than the XE. The cost per mile also favors the Tesla, but on the flip side, filling up the Jaguar with regular takes less time than supercharging the Model 3.
Looking towards the future, Tesla hasn’t unlocked the full potential of the Model 3 despite the arrival of the Performance. Once Europe and RHD markets such as the United Kingdom will enter the scene, the Fremont plant in California will be working at 100-percent capacity to keep up with demand for the cheapest Tesla of all time.
Over in Norway, more than half of new car sales are made up of plug-in vehicles. Eco-friendly legislation is the reason for this surprising result. As a prime example of how the cookie crumbles, the government exempts electric cars from almost all taxes, granting a multitude of perks in the process, including subsidized parking, re-charging, and use of toll roads.
