autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Tesla Outsells Jaguar, Model 3 Leads the Ranking

11 Oct 2018, 9:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
The Model 3 has been long in the making, and some customers haven’t received their cars even though deposits were made as far back as 2016. After numerous setbacks and some problems with the braking system, the Model 3 has become the best-selling Tesla, moving more than 82,400 examples in the first three quarters of the year.
34 photos
Tesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
Industry expert Matthias Schmidt puts the commercial success of the Palo Alto-based automaker in broader terms, comparing Tesla with Jaguar in the period from January to September 2018. Throughout these nine months, one of these two sold 154,200 vehicles while the other managed to move 136,000 vehicles.

The difference is all the greater if you remember that Tesla has an all-electric lineup whereas Jaguar is taking baby steps in this direction with the I-Pace. Even more interesting is the pricing points of the Model 3 and XE. At $35,000 from the get-go, the electric sedan is an idea cheaper than the Leaping Cat with the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission ($36,995).

As if that wasn’t enough to start thinking about the benefits of going electric, don’t forget that servicing the Model 3 is cheaper than the XE. The cost per mile also favors the Tesla, but on the flip side, filling up the Jaguar with regular takes less time than supercharging the Model 3.

Looking towards the future, Tesla hasn’t unlocked the full potential of the Model 3 despite the arrival of the Performance. Once Europe and RHD markets such as the United Kingdom will enter the scene, the Fremont plant in California will be working at 100-percent capacity to keep up with demand for the cheapest Tesla of all time.

Over in Norway, more than half of new car sales are made up of plug-in vehicles. Eco-friendly legislation is the reason for this surprising result. As a prime example of how the cookie crumbles, the government exempts electric cars from almost all taxes, granting a multitude of perks in the process, including subsidized parking, re-charging, and use of toll roads.

Tesla Model 3 sales Tesla production jaguar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 