Tesla Offering Three Months Free Supercharging To Model 3 Inventory Vehicles

Tesla continues what appears to be a Model 3 sell-off in North America, with generous discounts on new cars in the inventory. It also threw three months of free unlimited Supercharging to those buying a new Model 3 from inventory by June 30.
Tesla is preparing to announce the refreshed Model 3 this summer, with pre-production rumored to have already started at Giga Shanghai. Although it remains tight-lipped about the Project Highland launch and availability, there are moves in the market that suggest the EV maker is preparing the field for the refreshed model. Tesla slashed the prices of the Model 3 toward the end of May, and on June 1, it operated a massive price cut for new Model 3 EVs in the inventory.
Looking at Tesla inventory trackers, it appears that the price cuts were not working. The inventory started ballooning right about when Tesla slashed prices, which doesn't make sense. This indicates that Tesla keeps adding cars, corroborating rumors that Model 3 production will stop to allow the production lines to prepare for Project Highland production. However, there are a lot of Model 3 units in the inventory, with more than 1,000 listings in the US and Canada, and Tesla wants them sold before the refreshed model arrives.
To help move the metal, the EV maker promised three months of free unlimited Supercharging to those who buy a new Model 3 from the inventory by June 30. This is not a groundbreaking deal, but another perk to make the Model 3 even more attractive to buyers. It shows confidence as Tesla tries to balance its vehicle stocks. It doesn't want to have too many unsold units when the new model comes out, but it doesn't want to be out of cars to sell either until production resumes. Remember that the refreshed Model 3 will take a while to ramp up production, during which availability might be affected.
During his recent visit to China, Elon Musk was rumored to have seen the first Project Highland pre-production cars rolling off the manufacturing line at Giga Shanghai. Tesla will attend the Shenzhen Auto Show between 16 and 24 June after a two-year hiatus, and people believe the EV maker has a strong incentive to do it. They think Tesla will present the refreshed Model 3 to the public, although it traditionally launched new models during dedicated special events. Those who do not believe the Project Highland Model 3 will appear in Shenzhen expect a proper announcement during the Q2 earnings call in July.
As the new Model 3 gets closer to its first deliveries, we found out further details about it. A recent video revealed that Project Highland would have ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and an upgraded sound system. This report contradicts previous claims that the new model will remove more features to reduce production costs. At least the refreshed design is a hit with Tesla fans and will likely help reinvigorate Model 3 sales.
