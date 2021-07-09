Tesla Model S Raven Vs Plaid Drag Race Shows What an Extra Motor Can Do

We have to admit, we expected the release of the all-new (well, not when you look at it from the outside, but...) Tesla Model S Plaid to result in a lot more drag racing clips, but we guess the first few delivered cars did not reach the right people yet.
We've seen a few, and it was enough to get an idea of what the tri-motor setup can do. There's all this talk of the Plaid being too quick for its own good, requiring the use of a helmet, roll cage, and even a parachute on some drag strips if the EV is to be used at full blast, something we doubt the vast majority of owners would be willing to fit to their otherwise daily drivers.
Well, so far we haven't seen any Model S Plaids with a parachute, but we've seen plenty do the quarter mile in just over nine seconds, so we guess there are still ways to bend the rules. What we haven't seen so far, though, is the new model going against the previous top version of the electric sedan - the Raven. Make that "hadn't".
This clip is just a short preview of no fewer than three races between the two quiet siblings, but even though it doesn't show us how any of those races end, the limited footage offers a pretty good perspective on just how big the gap between these two is.
Based on the numbers collected thus far, we know almost one and a half seconds are separating the pair over the quarter-mile distance, but hearing about it is one thing, actually seeing it with our very own eyes, completely another. We've seen the Plaid making other cars look like they were standing still, but we didn't expect it could make the Model S Raven look this slow too.
Well, so far we haven't seen any Model S Plaids with a parachute, but we've seen plenty do the quarter mile in just over nine seconds, so we guess there are still ways to bend the rules. What we haven't seen so far, though, is the new model going against the previous top version of the electric sedan - the Raven. Make that "hadn't".
This clip is just a short preview of no fewer than three races between the two quiet siblings, but even though it doesn't show us how any of those races end, the limited footage offers a pretty good perspective on just how big the gap between these two is.
Based on the numbers collected thus far, we know almost one and a half seconds are separating the pair over the quarter-mile distance, but hearing about it is one thing, actually seeing it with our very own eyes, completely another. We've seen the Plaid making other cars look like they were standing still, but we didn't expect it could make the Model S Raven look this slow too.