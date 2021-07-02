Plaid Model S Brakes Allegedly Fail After Accelerating to 164 MPH (264 KPH)

We haven't looked into this (and probably won't), but it feels as though the number of YouTube channels has grown over the past weeks with roughly the same number of Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries already completed.
Indeed, everyone lucky (we'll see about that in a minute) enough to get their hands on the industry's hottest commodity at the moment seems to have launched - or reactivated - a YouTube channel to share their experience with the world's quickest production car with the rest of the plebs.
It'll be a long time before hitting 60 mph in just over two seconds and continuing to gain speed at pretty much the same rate beyond that is going to get old, so we expect to see clips like the one below pop up over the following months, maybe even years. That's because experiencing it for the first time probably feels so amazing you just feel like it's your duty to let everyone else know about it, even if they likely already do.
Well, we said "clips like the one below", but we only meant the first part - the one where the driver hits 164 mph (264 kph) from a standstill in God-knows how little time on a public road with cars around them (in a 55 mph limit zone). At night. Those aren't exactly the ideal conditions to test the vehicle's performance, but people are bound to ignore the rules if that makes them feel good - just look at the guy sitting in the back of his Model 3 while cruising down the freeway.
Well, as if doing that kind of speed on the road wasn't dangerous enough, the Model S Plaid reportedly decided to make things even worse. According to the driver, right after he decided to end the acceleration run and cut off the EV's speed, the brakes refused to work properly.
"When we were trying to brake," he says in the video description, "the car wobbled so bad it was changing lanes and lost and regain braking power. Then the smell of burning brakes was all over." The footage doesn't seem to confirm the "changing lanes" part, but he probably meant it would have entered the adjacent lane if he hadn't corrected the trajectory from the yoke. As the taillights come on, you can see the car swerve to the right a little, and the driver letting the s-word slip out as he realizes just how potentially dangerous the situation was.
However, they seem to get over it quickly and return to a more cheerful mood right before the clip ends. We do hope they took the car to the service after that to have it checked, and maybe we'll get an update. in the meantime, they could call Tesla and ask them to check the logs remotely and see if there's any imminent cause of concern. We'll keep you posted if anything new on the matter surfaces.
It'll be a long time before hitting 60 mph in just over two seconds and continuing to gain speed at pretty much the same rate beyond that is going to get old, so we expect to see clips like the one below pop up over the following months, maybe even years. That's because experiencing it for the first time probably feels so amazing you just feel like it's your duty to let everyone else know about it, even if they likely already do.
Well, we said "clips like the one below", but we only meant the first part - the one where the driver hits 164 mph (264 kph) from a standstill in God-knows how little time on a public road with cars around them (in a 55 mph limit zone). At night. Those aren't exactly the ideal conditions to test the vehicle's performance, but people are bound to ignore the rules if that makes them feel good - just look at the guy sitting in the back of his Model 3 while cruising down the freeway.
Well, as if doing that kind of speed on the road wasn't dangerous enough, the Model S Plaid reportedly decided to make things even worse. According to the driver, right after he decided to end the acceleration run and cut off the EV's speed, the brakes refused to work properly.
"When we were trying to brake," he says in the video description, "the car wobbled so bad it was changing lanes and lost and regain braking power. Then the smell of burning brakes was all over." The footage doesn't seem to confirm the "changing lanes" part, but he probably meant it would have entered the adjacent lane if he hadn't corrected the trajectory from the yoke. As the taillights come on, you can see the car swerve to the right a little, and the driver letting the s-word slip out as he realizes just how potentially dangerous the situation was.
However, they seem to get over it quickly and return to a more cheerful mood right before the clip ends. We do hope they took the car to the service after that to have it checked, and maybe we'll get an update. in the meantime, they could call Tesla and ask them to check the logs remotely and see if there's any imminent cause of concern. We'll keep you posted if anything new on the matter surfaces.