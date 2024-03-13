Tesla Model S Plaid Races Ford Mustang GT and Cadillac CTS-V, Electrons Assert Dominance

Heavy though it may be, Tesla's ridiculously quick Model S Plaid has very few competitors in the quarter mile. Pictured at Island Dragway, the S197 II-generation Mustang GT and Cadillac CTS-V in the video below can hardly keep up with it.
First and foremost, said Mustang clearly packs a bigger punch than it did when it rolled off the assembly line. Definitely punchier than its factory-rated 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute, said pony further boasts lighter alloy wheels and stickier tires.
Obviously lighter than a Model S Plaid, the S197 II clocked 12.6 seconds at 121.97 miles per hour (196.29 kilometers per hour) due to wheel spin off the line and what can only be described as being a rough first-second gear shift. As for the zero-emission land missile, it did a stupendous 9.36 seconds at 150.07 miles per hour (241.51 kph).
In terms of top speed, the 200-mph Tesla Model S Plaid easily asserts dominance over the current-generation Mustang GT and the S550-generation Shelby GT500, which is good for approximately 195 mph without a limiter. Fully stock, it's rated at 180 miles per hour (290 kph). However, the 2013 model year Shelby GT500 is faster still. Ford expects the upcoming GTD to crack into the 200s, but as opposed to the GT500s, the GTD is more at home on a twisty circuit rather than a drag strip.
Following the S197 II, the driver of the Model S Plaid is much obliged to race a gentleman with a Cadillac CTS-V. The supercharged V8 brute is a third-gen model, which means that its 6.2-liter small block and 1.7-liter Eaton supercharger crank out 640 ponies and 630 lb-ft (855 Nm) at 3,600 rpm.
Due to regulations and the relentless push for all things electric, the Cadillac brand aims to become fully electric by 2030. The brand's flagship electric vehicle as of March 2024 is the Celestiq, which trades outright performance for world-class luxury, refinement, and unlimited customization options.
Ford has yet to deliver a rival for the first-ever Cadillac Escalade IQ, but it's coming, alright! Whatever the Lincoln Navigation EV may be called, it will surely be underpinned by the TE1 platform for full-size trucks and utility vehicles.
Tesla is currently focused on ramping up Cybertruck production, while it also works in the background on the long-awaited refresh of the Model Y. Another heavily anticipated Tesla is the second-gen Roadster. Big kahuna Elon Musk said that it needs less than a second to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which sounds very dangerous for any human being's internal organs.
Capable of 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), the last-ever CTS to be granted the -V suffix also spins the rears a bit from a dig. The Caddy sadly proved slower than the modified pony car from before, running 13.09 seconds at a slightly pedestrian 106.09 miles per hour (172.03 kilometers per hour) compared to 9.54 seconds and 146.94 mph (236.47 kph) for the all-electric sedan.
