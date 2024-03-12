The 1969 Ford Torino GPT Special Is Now the World's Most Expensive Talladega

Built in 1969 for NASCAR homologation, the Talladega is arguably the most iconic iteration of the Torino nameplate. It's also a historically significant Ford. But despite all this and its limited-edition status (only 754 were produced), the Talladega has yet to reach the market value of certain Mustangs, which change hands for more than $1 million.
The Talladega is barely a six-figure classic as of 2024. Up until March 9, the record was held by a highly documented prototype that sold for $132,000. Well, Mecum's Glendale 2024 auction saw a new king emerge atop the Talladega hill: the GPT Special found a new home for a whopping $400,000 ($440,000 including fees).
Yes, it's not a factory stock Talladega, but the GPT Special is worth all the attention it can get. Unveiled at the 2013 Detroit Autorama, this fabulously sleek coupe won a couple of awards at the SEMA Show and was briefly featured in the "Furious 7" film.
Built by Illinois-based Rad Rides by Troy, this fully customized Talladega is a big departure from Ford's NASCAR-spec recipe. The car looks meaner from every angle and has very few features that remind of the stock Talladega. It's a no-expense-spared type of build with tremendous attention to detail and modern tech.
As you might have already guessed, this Ford no longer features the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 that powered the road-going Talladega. The mill was replaced by a highly modified Boss 429 unit. The builder's choice wasn't a coincidence. The NASCAR-spec Talladega hit the track with a Boss 429, a V8 mill that was homologated in the limited-edition Mustang sporting the same name.
But of course, the shiny Boss 429 you see here is a different kind of animal. Sporting a long list of upgrades, including Kaase aluminum heads, an experimental intake, and Precision Turbo injectors, the lump generates 750 horsepower. Pretty much an unheard-of figure in the Talladega world.
So, what exactly is the story behind the GPT Special? Well, Troy Trepanier's goal was to create an homage to the Holman-Moody Ford stock cars of the late 1960s. If you're not familiar with the name, Holman-Moody used to run a racing team that competed in NASCAR, drag racing, and sports car division.
Established in 1957, Holman-Moody won two NASCAR championships in 1968 and 1969 and the Daytona 500 in 1967. The company also introduced many innovations, including fuel cells, quick-change disc brakes, on-board fire systems, and tube shocks.
But while it's the most expensive Talladega ever auctioned, the GPT Special is not the priciest Torino. That achievement goes to the 1970 Torino King Cobra. A more aerodynamic evolution of the Talladega, the King Cobra project was abandoned before it could hit the track. Ford built three prototypes and one of them was auctioned off for $525,000 in 2016. But needless to say, that doesn't make the GPT Special less spectacular.
Yes, it's not a factory stock Talladega, but the GPT Special is worth all the attention it can get. Unveiled at the 2013 Detroit Autorama, this fabulously sleek coupe won a couple of awards at the SEMA Show and was briefly featured in the "Furious 7" film.
Built by Illinois-based Rad Rides by Troy, this fully customized Talladega is a big departure from Ford's NASCAR-spec recipe. The car looks meaner from every angle and has very few features that remind of the stock Talladega. It's a no-expense-spared type of build with tremendous attention to detail and modern tech.
As you might have already guessed, this Ford no longer features the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 that powered the road-going Talladega. The mill was replaced by a highly modified Boss 429 unit. The builder's choice wasn't a coincidence. The NASCAR-spec Talladega hit the track with a Boss 429, a V8 mill that was homologated in the limited-edition Mustang sporting the same name.
But of course, the shiny Boss 429 you see here is a different kind of animal. Sporting a long list of upgrades, including Kaase aluminum heads, an experimental intake, and Precision Turbo injectors, the lump generates 750 horsepower. Pretty much an unheard-of figure in the Talladega world.
So, what exactly is the story behind the GPT Special? Well, Troy Trepanier's goal was to create an homage to the Holman-Moody Ford stock cars of the late 1960s. If you're not familiar with the name, Holman-Moody used to run a racing team that competed in NASCAR, drag racing, and sports car division.
Established in 1957, Holman-Moody won two NASCAR championships in 1968 and 1969 and the Daytona 500 in 1967. The company also introduced many innovations, including fuel cells, quick-change disc brakes, on-board fire systems, and tube shocks.
But while it's the most expensive Talladega ever auctioned, the GPT Special is not the priciest Torino. That achievement goes to the 1970 Torino King Cobra. A more aerodynamic evolution of the Talladega, the King Cobra project was abandoned before it could hit the track. Ford built three prototypes and one of them was auctioned off for $525,000 in 2016. But needless to say, that doesn't make the GPT Special less spectacular.