This 1-of-499 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Was Sold With Barely 430 Miles on the Odometer

A magnificent 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was just sold this Saturday, March 9, for $330,000 to one lucky son of a gun. This model isn't among the rarest Bosses around, but it's special in other ways, especially in the engine and odometer departments. Not to mention the unique history of the Boss 429. It's not only an extremely gorgeous ride but also an actual piece of history on wheels.

This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 is a real gem. Some might even call it "brand new," given the circumstances. After a comprehensive restoration, it was sold with only 427 miles or 687 kilometers on the odometer. It still has the correct factory markings, the famous Boss 429 V8 engine rated at 375 hp (380 ps), a 4-speed manual transmission system, 3.91 Traction-Lok axle ratio, power steering, power brakes with front discs, and other such tidbits.After the auction light turned green, the announcer didn't have a second to spare because of all the bids that kept coming. After about one minute, it went from $220,000 to $330,000.The 1970 Mustang wasn't produced in droves during that time, and sources say Ford only made 499 units of the Boss 429 that year. In other words, we're looking at a 1-in-499 Mustang from the golden age of muscle cars.So, what was the difference between the regular Mustang and the Boss? For starters, it let go of the four-headlights aesthetic on the outside and pushed them inside the wider grill. The sides, too, went under the hammer, and Ford left the fake air intakes from the rear wheel arches to history in favor of a sleeker, or dare I say even sexier line. The rear quarter panels were wider and more curved to boot as well.The three rear vertical taillights were not erased, thank God, but they were more obvious through the art of protrusion. The wide C-pillar and the very sloped rear window also differed in style from the fastback version.On the inside, nothing truly revolutionary happened. The manual shifter's round end is a classic and undying design, to be perfectly honest. The T-shifter from the automatic gearbox didn't win any beauty contests but did its job. The upholstery came either in black or white, but there was one special Grande version with a vinyl roof, high-back bucket seats, and other small features like thicker carpeting and race-style door mirrors.Now we're getting to the good part! There were seven engine choices that started with the small inline-six, ending with the coveted Boss 429 V8. The Boss was RWD, and the V8 had a 7.0-liter capacity, producing 375 hp and 450 lb-ft or 610 Nm, propelling it with a maximum speed of 125 mph or 201 kph.The 1970 Mustang Boss 429 needs no introduction or exit line; it is simply an automotive phenomenon.