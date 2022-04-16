Tesla Model S and Model Get Recall in Europe Due to Frunk Latch

Our readers will remember that we have been tracking when Tesla recalls in the U.S. happen in China or Europe and the other way around as well. In January, we told them that a frunk latch recall for the Model S in the U.S. from December 21, 2021, only reached European authorities on January 4, 2022. On April 15, Europe seemed to have finally warned customers about it. However, the delay may have a good explanation: Model 3 units are also involved.

13 photos