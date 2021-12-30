Tesla Recalls Model S for Misaligned Frunk Latch

Certain Tesla Model S vehicles manufactured from 2014 through the 2021 model years are recalled for a front trunk hood that may open unexpectedly. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a grand total of 119,009 electric sedans are called back.
Back in January 2021, the automaker’s Field Quality team investigated a model year 2018 Model S whose frunk opened while in drive. Tesla’s boffins identified a secondary latch that was misaligned with the striker.
From April through May 2021, an engineering study was carried out with inconclusive results. This forced Tesla to conduct a broader study on consumer vehicles. Engineering teams reviewed the information through December 2021, performing tests on the secondary latch actuation. All told, four warranty claims and three field reports have been received thus far.
“The latch assembly may be aligned too far rearward,” says the EV-making company. “While this alignment does not impact latching of the primary latch with the frunk striker, it may prevent latching of the secondary latch.”
If the primary latch is released and the secondary latch isn’t engaged, the frunk may open without prior warning, obstructing the driver’s visibility and increasing the risk of a crash. Thankfully for Model S owners and Tesla’s legal team, the automaker isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries.
Service technicians have been instructed to inspect the secondary latch, and if they find the frunk not properly retained, the mechanism will be reassembled and repositioned to assure proper alignment. Customers who paid to service or even replace the secondary latch may be eligible for reimbursement. The latch assembly that prompted this recall ended production on December 23rd, 2020 as per the Austin-based company.
Other model years of the Model S and other Tesla models reportedly use a different assembly. As for the affected vehicles, the recalled population was produced between September 16th, 2014 and December 23rd, 2020.
Tesla says that owner notifications will roll out on February 18th, 2022.
