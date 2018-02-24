Tesla Model 3 Shows White Interior Options, Looks like the Right Choice

The choices were very limited at first, and they still are, but there are signs that things are about to change. While the commercial launch of the short-range (220 miles/352 km) version has been postponed until the end of 2018 for U.S. customers and the start of 2019 for everybody else, the dual-motor so-called performance model feels like it's imminent.
Now, thanks to some pictures published by a member of the Tesla
Model 3 Facebook group (via Teslarati
), we get to see the new electric sedan with the optional white interior. So far, the 3 could only be had with black faux-leather upholstery, something not everybody appreciates, especially those who live in the sunnier parts of the world (well, the U.S. since it's only been delivered there) and see the dark seats and glass window combination as a recipe for disaster.
Back when the Model X
was having its time in the spotlight, Musk strongly encouraged people to go for the all-white interior, and the reasons behind that are easy to anticipate. A bright color configuration will always make the cabin seem roomier and provide a more positive atmosphere whether you realize it or not.
The usual counter-arguments are that white tends to get dirty more quickly and once it does, it's easy to spot and hard to clean. The vegan leather in the Tesla, however, can easily repel even coffee and ketchup stains, but it has to admit defeat in the face of indigo blue jeans.
That being said, we always found the Model 3 interior to be a little too gloomy, and probably the best thing about this white setup is that it also includes a creamy headliner. However, it's not without its faults: there are still plenty of black elements - every plastic bit keeps its color - so it doesn't seem nearly as premium as in the Model X.
Still, despite the slight domino feel, we still think it helps bring the Model 3
interior to life. In the end, it's all a matter of taste and matching it with the exterior color, but since we're talking about black and white here, it should go with anything. Of course, you always have the option of having it customized, only be wary: things can get out of hand.