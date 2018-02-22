autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Gets Down with the Bad Boys, Street Races Pontiac G8 GT

22 Feb 2018, 16:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
How long did you think it was going to take until we saw the first Tesla Model 3 drag race against a V8-powered opponent? Well, if it was anything other than February 22, 2018, then it was wrong.
5 photos
Tesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for Germany
According to Tesla, the long-range single-motor Model 3 - the only one available right now - needs about five seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 km/h) mark, which isn't exactly hot, but it's not cold either. To put it into perspective, it's the same as Tesla's Semi electric truck (yikes), but also 0.8 seconds quicker than the old Renault Megane RS Trophy - one of the finest recent hot hatches.

According to DragTimes, the Model 3 can do even better than the advertised five seconds, dropping well into the fours. A measured test performed by them revealed a 4.66 time, a figure that could probably drop even further with a change of tires and some proper warming.

The Model 3 you'll see below is wearing the Aero wheels, which were designed for maximum efficiency. We doubt the owners bothered to change the stock tires as well, plus we can see there were two of them in the car. Since there was nothing at stake - apart from their licenses and who knows what else if the police had shown up - there was no need for any such strictness.

The opponent for the night was a Pontiac G8 GT, a mid-sized sedan powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine pushing out 370 hp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm). It's not exactly the fiercest defender of V8 pride, but it's what they had. Plus, it's not like the Model 3's specs are any more impressive.

It looks like the electric sedan drew first blood in its battle with the ICE vehicles that will surely be documented through the countless videos that will follow, particularly once the dual-motor performance version comes out which should make things interesting for a whole different range of cars, not just old naturally-aspirated V8s the size of a barn.

Tesla Model 3 tesla model 3 drag race model 3 drag race Pontiac G8 ice vs. ev ev vs. v8
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  