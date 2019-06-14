autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Driver Sound Asleep at the Wheel, as Car Speeds Down Cali Highway

Tesla has said before that the Autopilot Mode on its cars does not turn them into truly autonomous vehicles, but that’s not stopping owners for using it to catch some Zs. While in busy traffic.
Another instance of Autopilot misuse is making headlines, after one motorist passed by a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot, with the driver sound asleep at the wheel. This was happening down California’s Interstate 405 and the driver was still sleeping when the car got off on the 110 Freeway exit. It looks as if the Tesla was traveling at a considerable rate of speed, too.

The motorist sent the video to ABC 7 Chicago Eyewitness News and the police, but as of the time of writing, the cops are yet to catch the sleeping beauty. The report doesn’t say whether the concerned motorist also took a photo of the plates on the Tesla, but if he did, it won’t be long until the reckless driver is stripped of his license.

“He said he called 911 when he saw the sleepy driver,” Eyewitness News reports. “He said the driver was still passed out when he took the 110 Freeway exit.”

This isn’t the first time – nor will it be the last – that a driver uses Autopilot to do something else when they should be driving the Tesla, hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. While there are ways in which Tesla can turn off Autopilot, they can be easily overridden.

This type of reckless behavior on the road puts the driver and other motorists at risk (uselessly), and is punishable by law. Despite the increasing number of incidents of this type, Tesla is stopping short of openly criticizing those who misuse Autopilot. Critics believe it’s because it continues to market the cars as the closest thing to fully autonomous.

