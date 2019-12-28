Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Audi RS5 and GLC 63, Results Are Surprising

We've watched Teslas demolish ICE cars so many times that we've become numb to the outcome of these races. However, once in a while, the unexpected happens, and a fast German machine gets a small victory. Today's hero is the Audi RS5, a 5-door Sportback model no less.
This one has to be credited to the V6 gods because the Model 3 raced an RS4 and won back in May. We're talking about the same Audi powertrain, a 2.9-liter bi-turbo making 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with weight playing an insignificant part.
The weather conditions might have played a small part here, as on a perfectly dry track, the Tesla would have gotten a much better launch. Either way, the RS5's victory is by the slimmest of margins.
For added entertainment value, we also have a powerful SUV here. The GLC 63 S is about 300kg heavier than the RS5 but tried to compensate with the only 4-liter V8 engine you can get in this class. This makes 510 hp, 60 more than the Audi and 30 compared to a Model 3 Performance. This is the muscle car of German trucks and we love, but without a good ECU remap, it doesn't stand a chance.
We're pretty sure the Tesla fans will dispute the outcome of this race, and rightfully so. Maybe once the next-gen BMW M3 arrives with 510 hp and AWD, we'll have a suitable adversary for the Model 3. But rumor has it that a Ludicrous EV is being developed.
Carwow also likes to do rolling races, and in those, any advantage the German boys had are gone. The Model 3 pulls away like it's nothing because its power delivery is instant and gearboxes don't get in the way. Even when the RS5 and GLC 63 are put in Sports mode, they can only pass the EV at over 130 mph, a ridiculous speed in the real world.
