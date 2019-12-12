autoevolution
 

Unique F81 BMW M3 CS Wagon Is the Perfect RS4 Killer

For whatever reason, BMW still thinks there's no demand for an M-badged wagon. But fans are so crazy about the idea that they've even built this epic M3 CS Touring.
"F81" - that's a codename that doesn't exist. It combines the F31 of the normal 3 Series Touring/Wagon with the F80 of the M3 sedan. But for something made-up, it sure is popular on the internet, with many people trying to fabricate such a car.

Some took care only of the cosmetics while others wanted a real performance car. But as far as we know, this is the only M3 CS Touring project. The key difference is made by the CS part, a more hardcore, lightened and track-focused version.

At its launch in 2014, the F80 M3 was harshly criticized by the media and fans alike. They didn't like the sketchy power delivery of the twin-turbo system, the new steering system and especially the way it sounded. But BMW kept at it, continuously developing the car to be the hardcore drift machine that it should have been all along.

Sander, the creator of this stunning M3 Wagon, was on hand at the 2019 SEMA show to speak about the beast. At the core of the build, we find a powertrain from a crashed M3 CS, which gets dropped into the standard 3er wagon.

Dealing with the cosmetic is no easy task either, as the M3 is a completely different beast. Not only does it come with different bumpers, hood or headlights, but it's also much wider, which is particularly troublesome over the rear wings.

And for that extra OEM+ look, the builder installed some copper-colored ADV wheels, a mild carbon fiber aero kit, coilovers, upgraded custom brakes and exhaust. Even the interior now matches the spec of an M3.

Sadly, BMW won't make this car, not even for $100,000, which is a shame considering the next M3 will have the AWD needed to drag race an RS4 and easily win. Maybe the two companies have a secret agreement - BMW can't make an M3 Touring and Audi won't sell an RS4 sedan.

