Mercedes-AMG G63 vs. RR Sport SVR Tug-of-War Ends in "Murder"

The Mercedes G-Class is the best SUV in the world and the AMG version has the most power so it's the best of the best. End of story! But hold on, because Range Rovers makes go-anywhere vehicles too.
It might have the word "sport" in its name, but the SVR model in this video is fully capable of dealing with touch traction situations. Its supercharged engine is like an offering to the V8 gods.
A drag race would be too easy, too mainstream. So Carwow decided to have a different sort of automotive competition, the tug-of-war. Now that's what we call a Tuber!
Anyway, people keep yapping about how good the G63 is compared to the older models. However, the Range Rover was never bad at anything, even going fast. The SVR adds an extra-thick layer of excitement, something that appealed to the supercar wrapping personality Yianni. It's his car that we're tugging with today, in case the gold color wasn't a giveaway.
Specs-wise, the G63 seems like it's at an advantage, offering 10 more horsepower and lots of torque from its turbocharged engine. However, the Range Rover kills it during the first tug-of-war. Mat blames problems with the diffs, but even with those out of the way, the German SUV still can't profit from its assets.
If Kim K and the clan hear about this, they might sell the G63 and buy back the Range Rover fleet. Then again, they might not. But we'd like to point out that the SVR beast also won a drag race a couple of months back, with a SQ7 coming very close to beating both. A 900 Nm diesel Audi might also do well in a tug, though it doesn't have the fancy diffs and beneficial weight giving it traction.
Yianni deserves this one. Enjoy the vacation while it lasts. Mat probably has a Bentley or something else with unfair levels of power just around the corner.
