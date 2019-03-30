autoevolution

Three Suzuki Jimnys Gang Up on Mercedes-AMG G63 in Tug of War

30 Mar 2019
One 100 horsepower Suzuki SUV versus the V8-powered Mercedes model it supposedly looks like - that's going to end very badly. But just to keep things spicy, Carwow used more than one Jimny.
In a welcome change from their usual drag racing weekend videos, the Brits have put together a tug of war experiment that the Mythbusters would be proud of. Simply put, we're about to find out how many Jimnys it takes to pull one G63 AMG.

The science of this is simple. The German SUV makes 585 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, which are sifted out by three locking differentials to ensure any wheel does not waste them. The 2.5-ton weight of the vehicle and the four 275/50 R20 tires also play a part.

Meanwhile, the Jimny s nowhere near as advanced, and that's because it costs a tenth of the money. Its power comes from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with no turbo. 102 HP and 130 Nm of torque escape to all four wheels, and while there's no mechanical lock, Suzuki do at least give you low-range gearing. Another thing we found amusing is that the tiny SUV uses a cone worm with recirculating balls for the steering system, just like the old G-Class.

Anyway, the first tug of war proves one Jimny is no match for Kim Kardashian's favorite SUV. So what about two? Well, that doesn't work either, but it gets pretty close. So with one more Jimny attached, the giant that is the G63 is finally put down.

Mat Watson seems quite happy with the result, and he should be. Even though he used three cars, their combined cost is less than a third of the Mercedes. The Jimny also has an undeniable charm about it, which is why this model is almost sold out at the moment in Europe.

