Tesla Model 3 Configurator Online in July, Won't Configure Much, Though

Later on, those who opt for the dual-motor and Performance versions will have access to a richer selection of options, but Musk says these won't become available sooner than the end of this year, but most likely the start of 2018. Until then, it's just colors and wheels, and wheels and colors. Alright, so the good news is that the Model 3 is totally on schedule. Musk said that the first delivery would happen by the end of next month, which was the company's target for some while. “Definitely on track to deliver the first Model 3 next month,” he said. “We’ll have the configurator go live right at that point.”Now for the bad news, even though this really is a case of depending how you look at it. Talking to the shareholders during yesterday's meeting, Musk was quick to add that the configurator should be everyone's last concern at the moment, and that's because it won't be offering too many options.We already know the Model 3 will have a significantly lower number of possible configuration compared to the Model S , and that's because production speed is vital for the new sedan. To achieve the 500,000 units per year target for 2018, Tesla needs to simplify things a little. No, a lot.Musk went as far as saying that launching the Model X with the number of configurations it had was a "big mistake," blaming it for the slow initial production rates of the. With over 400,000 people queueing up for a Model 3 for more than a year, Tesla can't afford anything similar with the new EV.Which is why the Design Studio for the Model 3 will only offer a choice of color and wheel size. “It’s kinda gonna be like what color do you want, and what size do you want?" said Musk. "That’s basically gonna be the configurator.”Later on, those who opt for the dual-motor and Performance versions will have access to a richer selection of options, but Musk says these won't become available sooner than the end of this year, but most likely the start of 2018. Until then, it's just colors and wheels, and wheels and colors.