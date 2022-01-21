Tesla Model 3 and Model S Recalls Get Updated Numbers Thanks to Australia

We are still waiting for Europe’s numbers regarding the Tesla Model 3 and Model S recalls. Tesla warned European authorities on January 4, but the precise amount of affected units is yet to be determined. That was not the case in Australia, where Tesla revealed that 7,055 units were subject to the same mandatory repairs.
Of these 7,055 EVs, 5,143 are Model 3 units that present the design flaw that may break the coaxial cables that transmit rear camera images to the ICU (Tesla’s most recent infotainment computer). The other 1,912 cars are Model Ss that present the assembly problem of misaligned frunk lid latches that may make them open when the cars are in motion.
That makes the number of recalled units reach 682,114 cars worldwide: 475,318 units in the U.S., 199,741 EVs in China, and 7,055 cars now in Australia. Of these vehicles, 541,496 are Model 3s, and 140,618 are Model Ss.
According to VehicleRecalls – the Australian government website about them – all the affected Model 3 units sold in Australia were made in Fremont. That raises the number of Model 3s made in the U.S. to 397,288 EVs. The number of Model 3 cars made in China with the problem remains at 144,208 units, but it should grow significantly with the numbers from Europe.
Apart from the Model 3 and Model S official recalls, Tesla is also facing problems with its heat pump. Elon Musk recently promised to fix the problem with an OTA (over-the-air) update, but there are signs that the situation is more severe than just an earlier update that was not adequately tested.
If this other recall is confirmed in the near future, Tesla should have a significant part of all the cars it ever produced involved with quality issues. As a matter of fact, it already does.
That makes the number of recalled units reach 682,114 cars worldwide: 475,318 units in the U.S., 199,741 EVs in China, and 7,055 cars now in Australia. Of these vehicles, 541,496 are Model 3s, and 140,618 are Model Ss.
According to VehicleRecalls – the Australian government website about them – all the affected Model 3 units sold in Australia were made in Fremont. That raises the number of Model 3s made in the U.S. to 397,288 EVs. The number of Model 3 cars made in China with the problem remains at 144,208 units, but it should grow significantly with the numbers from Europe.
Apart from the Model 3 and Model S official recalls, Tesla is also facing problems with its heat pump. Elon Musk recently promised to fix the problem with an OTA (over-the-air) update, but there are signs that the situation is more severe than just an earlier update that was not adequately tested.
If this other recall is confirmed in the near future, Tesla should have a significant part of all the cars it ever produced involved with quality issues. As a matter of fact, it already does.