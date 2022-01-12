Tesla Heating Problems Will Be Investigated By Transport Canada

In Canada, the entity responsible for evaluating vehicle recalls is Transport Canada, the country’s transportation department. After writing about Tesla’s issues with heating the cabin of multiple cars, autoevolution contacted Transport Canada to learn if Tesla warned it about the problems and discovered it opened an Issue Assessment Investigation about that.
According to Transport Canada, the goal of that investigation is “to further evaluate the details of the complaints and to grasp a better understanding of the HVAC operation in cold climates.”
The department told us that it has received “nine consumer complaints concerning the performance of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) in cold weather conditions on both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles” so far. All these cars present heat pumps.
Transport Canada also invited other owners in the country with similar issues to report them. They can do this through Transport Canada’s Defect Complaints and Recalls Hotline at 1-800-333-0510 or their website.
Although some people are trying to minimize the concerns related to this defect, Transport Canada knows how serious it is. Apart from the risk of people freezing while trying to go anywhere, the department raised another massive hazard involving a defective HVAC system: windshield defogging and defrosting. Without perfect visibility ahead, crashes are a lot more likely to happen.
Transport Canada already warned Tesla about the investigation and said that “communication will be ongoing.” The EV maker did not alert the Canadian transportation department about the “known firmware concern” it revealed to a customer on December 29, as we have already told our readers. That is the reason for the investigation.
Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Act requires companies “to notify Transport Canada and all current owners when they become aware of a defect that could affect the safety of a person.” While this is clearly the case, all Transport Canada got was silence.
We’re still waiting for NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) answers to the same inquiries we made to Transport Canada. The safety agency’s PR team promised to get in touch with autoevolution as soon as possible with the answers we need.
The department told us that it has received “nine consumer complaints concerning the performance of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) in cold weather conditions on both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles” so far. All these cars present heat pumps.
Transport Canada also invited other owners in the country with similar issues to report them. They can do this through Transport Canada’s Defect Complaints and Recalls Hotline at 1-800-333-0510 or their website.
Although some people are trying to minimize the concerns related to this defect, Transport Canada knows how serious it is. Apart from the risk of people freezing while trying to go anywhere, the department raised another massive hazard involving a defective HVAC system: windshield defogging and defrosting. Without perfect visibility ahead, crashes are a lot more likely to happen.
Transport Canada already warned Tesla about the investigation and said that “communication will be ongoing.” The EV maker did not alert the Canadian transportation department about the “known firmware concern” it revealed to a customer on December 29, as we have already told our readers. That is the reason for the investigation.
Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Act requires companies “to notify Transport Canada and all current owners when they become aware of a defect that could affect the safety of a person.” While this is clearly the case, all Transport Canada got was silence.
We’re still waiting for NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) answers to the same inquiries we made to Transport Canada. The safety agency’s PR team promised to get in touch with autoevolution as soon as possible with the answers we need.