Tesla Burbank Buys Back 2021 Tesla Model 3 With 2017 Battery Pack

On December 28, 2021, we were able to tell our reader how Tesla was selling its 2021 Model 3 Long Range units with a 2017 battery pack, thanks to Patrick Murphy. This Tesla customer shared with us his experience, and it was a problematic one. Credit where it is due: Tesla Burbank contacted him and proposed to repurchase that car.
It was only fair. As Murphy told us, Tesla did not inform him that the EV had a 2017 battery pack when he accepted delivery of it. The whole situation unfolded in a way that was far from transparent. After the Tesla customer decided on a Model 3 instead of the Standard Range Plus he had previously ordered, the company told him it had a demo vehicle close to him that fitted perfectly the specs he wanted. Murphy accepted it.
The delivery process happened late at night and was so fast he could only test if his key worked. The following day, he found a pre-paid FedEx envelope containing the range disclaimer about the 2017 battery pack. Although the car was apparently ok, Murphy felt aggrieved.
The Tesla customer contacted us recently to inform the happy ending to his story with this car.
“Just spoke to Tesla Burbank. They elevated the issue, and they are buying this car back from me and replacing it with a new build with all the same specs. So it will now be a 2022 accepted delivery car.”
Although this is fantastic news, it was not resolved immediately, as should have been the case. Murphy only got in touch with autoevolution because he was still discussing a solution with Tesla and felt he would probably have to take the subject to courts to get it sorted. We’re glad for him that this was not necessary.
The major problem here was poor communication. Should Tesla have told him that the demo vehicle had a 2017 battery pack from the very beginning, he could have negotiated a lower price on it or refused delivery right away. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer on why Tesla built 2021 cars with 2017 battery packs that were still brand new. If you happen to know the answer, we’d be delighted to hear it.
The delivery process happened late at night and was so fast he could only test if his key worked. The following day, he found a pre-paid FedEx envelope containing the range disclaimer about the 2017 battery pack. Although the car was apparently ok, Murphy felt aggrieved.
The Tesla customer contacted us recently to inform the happy ending to his story with this car.
“Just spoke to Tesla Burbank. They elevated the issue, and they are buying this car back from me and replacing it with a new build with all the same specs. So it will now be a 2022 accepted delivery car.”
Although this is fantastic news, it was not resolved immediately, as should have been the case. Murphy only got in touch with autoevolution because he was still discussing a solution with Tesla and felt he would probably have to take the subject to courts to get it sorted. We’re glad for him that this was not necessary.
The major problem here was poor communication. Should Tesla have told him that the demo vehicle had a 2017 battery pack from the very beginning, he could have negotiated a lower price on it or refused delivery right away. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer on why Tesla built 2021 cars with 2017 battery packs that were still brand new. If you happen to know the answer, we’d be delighted to hear it.