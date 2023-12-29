Tesla Model 2 May Become Their Cheapest EV But Doesn't Look the Part in Unofficial CGIs

Although it's one of the newest significant carmakers in the world, there is always a lot of talk about Tesla across the automotive industry and new energy sector. This year, however, the chatter has exploded.
For example, aside from the classic banter between Elon Musk and the world, some genuine milestones could occur this year. At the end of November, the Tesla Model Y - America's best-selling EV - was also on track to become the best-selling car across Europe in 2023, with more than 209k registrations between January and October.
This is not even their cheapest model, by the way. Instead, the honor goes to the Tesla Model 3 sibling, which kicks off at $39k at home in America, as opposed to the Model Y, which has a base MSRP of $44k. Back to the Old Continent, there are even more reasons to choose the Model 3 because it already comes with the 'Highland' refresh, starting from €43k (Model Y is almost €45k).
Back in the United States, Tesla has also kicked off the first deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck full-size EV pickup truck with up to 845 horsepower, 320 miles of range, and 11k lbs. of towing capacity for the top Cyberbeast configuration at almost $100k. While the price might sound a bit steep, this model alone has the capacity to start another revolution if Tesla can ramp up production capacity at Gigafactory Texas before interest slowly fades.
Anyway, Tesla did many other things that kept it as a big talking point across the industry. However, according to the company's head honcho, there is one important omission – the promised 'cheap' Tesla that will truly democratize EVs with a starting price point of around $25k. Of course, in this day and age where inflation rules, it might be far-fetched to assume that Tesla can drop from Model 3's starting MSRP to as low as $25k without compromising much more than we are willing to accept.
But that doesn't mean we can't dream about it, right? Some people not only envision it but also take matters into their own hands to bring it to life – even if it is only virtual. As such, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators loves to dabble with this cheap Tesla, unanimously dubbed as the 'Tesla Model 2.' Thus, meet Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has also taken up the task of CGI-revealing the mythical cheap Tesla.
His unofficial design project introduces a new design paradigm for Tesla as the hypothetical Model 2 adopts the fashionable LED light strip at the front. Otherwise, it's a fairly traditional fastback sedan, much in the same vein as the Model 3 and Model S, with a high trunk line to make it as practical as a hatchback. Interestingly, while it's supposed to be the most affordable Tesla out there, it certainly doesn't look the part and remains stylish and quirky. So, do you like it or not?
