Tesla Might Use IDRA's Die-Casting Machines To Produce Electric Motor Rotors

Tesla's Gigapress supplier IDRA shared the picture of a smaller die-casting machine that is specialized in producing electric motor rotors. The contraption was painted in the same colors as the Gigapresses, which prompted speculations that it might also end up at a Tesla gigafactory.
Tesla reinvented car manufacturing by replacing stamped parts in the car's structure with the so-called megacastings. While die casting was nothing new at the time, making such big structures as the front and rear car underbodies required gigantic die-casting machines that didn't exist until recently. IDRA was the first company able to produce the necessary machines according to Tesla's specifications, and this partnership changed the automotive industry forever.
The megacastings are now the new darling of the car companies, many copying Tesla. Still, the EV market leader is willing to move on and refine car manufacturing even further. Its next gigafactory in Mexico will produce a mass-market EV that Tesla aims to make at half the costs of the Model 3. This necessitates extreme simplification not only of the car but also of the production line. Tesla has already announced a new manufacturing process called "unboxed vehicle," allowing more people to work simultaneously on the cars on the production line.
Giga Mexico will not need the biggest die-casting machines on Earth as the Austin gigafactory does because the next-generation Tesla model will be a compact vehicle. Instead, it will use more of various sizes, as Tesla wants to eliminate as many steps as possible in the production workflow. The die-casting machines have a significant advantage because they speed up production and eliminate the need for machining and thermal treatment.
A picture shared by IDRA on social media shows such a smaller die-casting machine, with a text hinting at "the future of die-casting." Another line explains that the equipment will produce electric motor rotors. These are usually machined parts, requiring extreme precision. The rotors can reach tens of thousands of revolutions per minute. The slightest imbalance can cause nasty vibrations or catastrophic failures. Die-casting is not uncommon either but requires special equipment to produce good results. Obviously, IDRA thinks it has the best solution.
The color of the paint applied to the machine is more interesting than IDRA's reference to the future of die-casting. The red-white combination is not typical for IDRA die-casting machines, usually painted white and grey. However, the machines built for Tesla use the red-white combination, which is predominant in the EV maker's gigafactories. This made people speculate that the smaller machine might also be used by Tesla.
If this is the case, the die-cast electric motor rotors might be crucial to Tesla's strategy to cut production costs. Tesla Model 3 is already at price parity with comparable ICE cars. It will likely become even cheaper to produce with the arrival of the Project Highland refresh. Tesla claims the next-generation EV it will make in Mexico should have half the manufacturing costs of the Model 3. If true, the next model will be the mass-market electric vehicle everyone expected, selling for less than $25,000.
