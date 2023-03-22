The Second 9,000-Ton Giga Press Is Heading to Giga Texas, Presumably for the Cybertruck

Tesla is readying the Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for the start of production later this summer. The most important part seems to be IDRA's Giga Press machines that would cast the single-piece megacastings of the Cybertruck. One is already installed in Austin, and recent findings show that a second one will be delivered soon.
Tesla was the first car manufacturer to replace huge chunks of the car's body with die-cast parts, called megacastings. The megacasting saves many hours of labor and hundreds of metal parts that need to be welded together in traditional car manufacturing. By contrast, the megacastings are attached to the structural battery pack and the side body stamps using mostly adhesives, speeding up production. Tesla Model Y was the first car to use megacastings, and the Cybertruck will likely be the second.
While the megacastings sound straightforward, they're nothing but. Such huge car body parts require massive die-casting machines called Giga Presses. IDRA, an Italian company, is the pioneer in this field and the supplier of choice for Tesla. The EV maker uses dozens of 6,000-ton Giga Presses for Model Y production at its factories around the world. Tesla said it needed bigger machines for the Cybertruck production, hence the 9,000-ton Giga Presses commissioned for Giga Austin.
In October last year, IDRA sent the first 9,000-ton Giga Press to Austin, and we've reported that Tesla intends to install two such machines for the Cybertruck production. The second one is now being shipped, as transport documents found by Greg (@greggertruck) show. Greg has caught similar documents in the past, and that's how we know Tesla has already shipped the molds for the Giga Presses to Austin.
The documents consulted by Greg show that Tesla has received several components of the second IDRA 9,000-ton Giga Press this month. The description in the bill of lading reads, "Die-Casting Machine Parts." Additional shipping records reveal more crates of die-cast machinery parts shipped by IDRA to Gigafactory Texas. Considering the shipment arrived in the port of Houston a week ago, it should take a while before the new Giga Press is installed on the Cybertruck production line.
In the case of the first 9,000-ton machine, it took a couple of months longer than expected. Greg explained this on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, saying that Tesla had some issues with the foundation on the factory floor. This will not be the case with the second Giga Press, so it should be installed much faster. Considering Musk's love for the 420 number, it should be ready by April 20, when Tesla is expected to share the first quarter results.
The 9,000-ton Giga Presses are needed to die cast the bigger Cybertruck parts, like the rear single-piece megacasting and the truck's bed. Tesla will likely use smaller machines for the front megacasting. A recent report also claims Tesla will implement a new manufacturing process called hydroforming to stamp the exoskeleton's body panels.
