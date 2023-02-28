Tesla Launches CCS Adapter Retrofit for Model S/X, Owners of Model 3/Y Still Waiting

Tesla started selling a CCS adapter last September, although not all owners could use it. Some Tesla cars need a hardware retrofit to enable CCS charging, and it wasn't available to order until now. Tesla has finally started retrofitting the necessary hardware for Model S/Model X cars, and the prices are surprisingly affordable.
Tesla has the most extensive fast-charging network in the world, which is a great asset for the company and Tesla owners. With so many charging stations available, some wonder why Tesla launched a CCS adapter in its accessory shop. Some even argue that they can charge a lot for the adapter's price, which is now $175 in the U.S. and 240 CAD north of the border after a recent price drop.
Be that as it may, the Supercharger network doesn't cover all the areas yet, and Tesla owners can find themselves in places where the only option is a CCS-enabled charging station. For this reason, having a CCS adapter is still worth it if you're planning longer road trips. Nevertheless, not all Tesla cars are able to use the adapter. As a general rule of thumb, cars built from 2021 have CCS charging enabled from the factory. Tesla promised a hardware retrofit for older vehicles that need CCS charging compatibility.
Still, no pricing was available, and people were instructed to wait until "early-2023" when the retrofit would be available. Fast forward to today, and we learned that Tesla has finally started selling the CCS adapter retrofit. Owners of Teslas needing it can already schedule an appointment with their local service center, but only if they have a Model S or Model X. Tesla promises that retrofits for the Model 3 and Model Y will go live "in mid-2023."
For those with a Model S/X, the retrofit costs are surprisingly affordable. According to the Tesla Shop, the price is $450 in the U.S. or $615 in Canada, which many thought would be only the retrofit cost. Nevertheless, Tesla clarified that the price includes the retrofit and the adapter. Since the latter could only be purchased by owners whose cars didn't need a retrofit to make it work, there shouldn't be people who pay for the adapter twice.
You must be logged in to the Tesla store to purchase the adapter or the retrofit combo. Based on what cars you own, the store lets you (or not) buy the adapter or the retrofit (if it's available for your vehicle). The retrofit allows your car to use third-party charging stations for up to 250 kW charging.
Charging at a non-Tesla station could be cheaper or more expensive than using a Supercharger, but at least it offers more options for people who travel to remote areas.
