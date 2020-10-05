Tesla Hacker Reveals Cabin-Facing Camera Is Tracking Driver’s Eyes, Phone Use

More on this:

1 Revolt Systems Tesla Model S "Crate Motor" Promises 533 HP

2 Tesla Model S Owner Reports Broken Suspension at High Speed, He’s Not Alone

3 Beam Global and Electrify America are Already Reinventing EV Charging

4 Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Will Come to India “Next Year for Sure”

5 The Tesla Semi Is the Perfect Luxury RV: The Semi-Home Concept