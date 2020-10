Tesla Hacker Reveals Cabin-Facing Camera Is Tracking Driver’s Eyes, Phone Use

EV

In case you were wondering what does the selfie camera in model 3 currently try to detect:

BLINDED

DARK

EYES_CLOSED

EYES_DOWN

EYES_NOMINAL

EYES_UP

HEAD_DOWN

HEAD_TRUNC

LOOKING_LEFT

LOOKING_RIGHT

PHONE_USE

SUNGLASSES_EYES_LIKELY_NOMINAL

SUNGLASSES_LIKELY_EYES_DOWN — green (@greentheonly) October 4, 2020

Now standard in the Model Y as well, the camera is specifically designed to “automatically capture images and a video prior to a collision or safety event.” Why, you may be wondering? Tesla says that it would “help engineers develop safety features and enhancements” but the Palo Alto-basedcompany never detailed the specifics.Tesla hacker green, on the other hand, is much obliged to report what he found out from the software that governs the driver-facing camera, and the events analyzed include phone use. As far as eye tracking is concerned, the Model 3 and Model Y know if the driver is looking up, down, left, right, normally, or if he/she has sunglasses on.Given the way some people defeat Autopilot sensors with water bottles or whatever, it’s easy to understand why the camera is programmed this way. But on the other hand, owners who get into an accident can be denied insurance claims by Tesla in the case they weren’t paying attention to the road. A two-edged sword, if you will.Don’t forget that the American automaker is currently running an insurance company as well, and you also need to consider that U.S. safety regulators may soon prepare a bill that would shut down Autopilot without a driver-facing camera. In any case, it’s increasingly apparent that Tesla is trying to protect itself from possible liabilities.Elon Musk and company are not alone, though. Super Cruise – the semi-autonomous driving system from General Motors – also includes a cabin-facing camera to make sure that the driver is responsible as far as the act of driving is concerned. Going further down the rabbit hole, you also have to take into consideration that all cars linked to the Internet are selling data to third parties with or without consent.The most telling example in this regard comes from technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler who “cracked open” a 2017 Chevrolet Volt for The Washington Post last year. In no particular order, Fowler discovered phone logs, addresses, emails, photos, how the car’s been driven, and the location of the car at almost any given moment.