Tesla Cybertruck's Huge Gigawiper Moves Like a Samurai's Katana, Check It Out

Besides the divisive look, the Cybertruck is debuting a massive windshield wiper that could create a mini-shockwave or a small vortex at its tip every time it moves. We see it in action for the second time, and there are some thoughts we must share with you. Here's what you should know before watching the footage.
The first good look we got at the Cybertruck's massive windshield wiper was when the electric vehicle underwent some aerodynamic testing. However, those movements did not reveal much because the driver simply switched it to a different position to gather more data. It didn't give us the real deal.
A new video shows us how the Gigawiper, which has gotten its nickname from fans, slides across the pickup truck's windshield. That massive blade must have quite the motor to move as fast as it does and clean the entire glass surface.
Seeing its real-world behavior reminded us of the Mercedes-Benz mono wiper found on models like the W124, the E-Class' father. That implementation included a set of plastic gears and an articulated arm. The assembly was located at the bottom of the windshield. The wiper was positioned centrally and covered almost the entire windscreen.
But the mechanism was so complex and expensive that, after around 10 years, Mercedes-Benz returned to the traditional two-wiper design. A study done by the German automaker also revealed that the monoblade wiper could distract drivers due to a hypnotizing effect. Mercedes-Benz named that system the "eccentric sweep."
It was so eccentric that it used to break quite often. Besides having a complex mechanism and the ability to scare unsuspecting passengers every time it unparked and swept across the windshield, the wiper also needed sufficient spring tension to keep it stuck to the windowed area. Replacing the entire arm in the '90s would have cost well over $1,000 ($2,339 in today's money).
The Cybertruck's gigawiper is even larger (by length and width) than the one found on several Mercedes-Benz models of the past.
Hiding it in that dedicated space might also help protect the entire assembly against freezing and stop it from lowering the vehicle's per-mile efficiency.
But what's certain is that the gigawiper will throw water off the Cybertruck with force and will be a cool thing to show off at a Cars&Coffee event. Let's hope that Tesla figured out a dependable mechanism that will be able to work even when there's a storm drivers must go through.
Similarly, the brand ought to have invested in heated wiper blades or at least made the windshield with slim wires running through it for rapid defrosting. We can't wait to see just how much a replacement will cost. Maybe Tesla will provide service centers with enough parts after the truck is officially launched.
But, for now, watch it in action at Giga Texas. It covers most of the windshield and seems like it could slice through the air with its tip to either create a swoosh sound or make wind more noticeable while moving.
Lastly, the gigawiper can be seen in action in the video below from 5:36. Don't hesitate to share your take with us. We'd love to hear from you!
