Tesla Cybertruck Gets Cyber-Stuck on the Beach, What if the Cyber-Tide Catches It?

A Tesla Cybertruck got cyber-stuck in the cyber-sand at the Marina State Beach in California. The not-so-cyber cops showed up at the scene. Now, the owner has some explaining to do since it is legal to drive there without a special permit.
The Tesla Cybertruck owner's manual is now available online, but it should have probably included a chapter about things that you should not do with your vehicle. For instance, putting it up on tracks and messing up the suspension should be one of them.
Jumping on the so-called bulletproof windshield of the Cybertruck should be on the list as well because, well, humans are not bullets. Just silly and reckless sometimes.
Getting up on the raised curb in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles should also be blacklisted, together with blaming it on a fictional hotel valet instead of admiring that the owner himself ran out of talent.
And now this. Take the Cybertruck on the Marina State Beach in California, with the tires fully inflated. That's a big no-no for those who know a thing or two about off-roading.
Apparently, these guys did not and probably wanted to do what they saw the Tesla employees doing a while ago: driving on the beach and taking the Cybertruck out for a little swim in the water of the Gulf of Mexico, not far from Tesla's Texas base in a video that looked more like a publicity stunt than an actual test.
But those were people from Tesla, working on the development of the electric pickup truck. So no one knows how to get this vehicle in a predicament and out of it like they do. Well, we could contradict this one by mentioning the Cybertruck that slid off the trail, carrying a Christmas tree in its load bed, and being rescued by a Ford F-350. But we're not going to do it.
These two did not go as far as the water because they got stuck in the sand. Park rangers showed up at the scene and informed them that it was illegal to drive on the beach without a special permit.
The driver reportedly tried to reverse but had no luck. The tires got deeper into the sand. They eventually had to deflate the tires and push the Tesla Cybertruck back to where it came from: the road.
Pushing a truck that tips the scale at 6,843 pounds (3,104 kilograms) will allow them to skip arm day at the gym. They got a citation from the park rangers, but they can still consider themselves lucky: the tide would not have cared much about the weight of the Cybertruck and would have swept it away in a heartbeat. Next time, they’ll know.
