Tesla CyberGhini Looks Like a Lamborghini Made from LEGO

The concept of electric supercars isn’t necessarily new, but on the other hand, the only thing that’s getting close to such a thing in the Tesla world is the Roadster. 12 photos



A rendering published on Instagram by narc.tv envisions a different type of high-performance Tesla though.



Based on Lamborghini, the new Tesla, called CyberGhini, is a supercar not only in terms of engine output but also as far as the design is concerned. But while the design is obviously inspired by Lamborghini, it also looks like it’s a LEGO-made vehicle, and I bet it’s really not that hard to reproduce this digital artwork and build a toy car using a bunch of bricks.



Will Tesla ever explore such a design approach for its models? Not really. The new Tesla Roadster perfectly aligns with the design language of the company, while also packing impressive performance capabilities that make it one of the best sportscars around.



The 2-door coupe is expected to provide an electric range of no less than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), something that’s without a doubt impressive given the power that’s hiding under the body. And it’s all possible thanks to a trio of electric motors, one of which is installed in the front, while the other two are placed in the back. They are powered by a 200 kWh battery, which is twice larger than the best in Tesla’s lineup right now.



So at the end of the day, this so-called CyberGhini looks cool, but it’s not something that the world needs. For now, everybody is just holding their breath for the new Roadster.



