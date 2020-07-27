The Cybertruck Will Have Colors After All, and Even Laser Tattoos

Tesla plans to bring the first versions of the Cybertruck to market in late 2021, so bear this in mind when reading the following: Elon Musk is offering updates on the all-electric pickup truck, which mark a change in tune regarding color options.
The body of the Cybertruck is made of cold-rolled steel and, in previous Twitter Q&As with fans and future Cybertruck owners, Musk resisted the idea that Tesla would offer any color options other than steel gray. He did say just recently that buyers would have the option to wrap it in any color they’d like, but he didn’t say whether that would be a factory option or not.
As it turns out, buyers will be able to get color options, after all. Steel can be tempered at different temperatures to change color, and Musk is saying this also applies to cold-rolled steel. This means that customers will be able to choose from a variety of colors, from gray to burned orange and blue steel, of which Musk says is a personal favorite.
As per Musk, this isn’t the only option to make the already-impressive Cybertruck even more visually striking: decorations could be added to the truck with laser tattooing. This would be “a form of personalization & expression available to no other car or truck,” and a very “cool” option, according to Musk’s exchange with one of his many supporters.
If either of these two options to end up becoming available for Cybertruck customers, it means some degree of personalization will be possible in-factory.
Then again, Musk is known for saying things that don’t always pan out and, given that we’re still one year away (at the very least) from the first deliveries of the first versions of the Cybertruck, it’s probably best if you don’t hold your breath for it to happen.
Has to be blue steel :)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020
Cool— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020