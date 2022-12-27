Tesla Celebrates Its Second Significant Milestone in 10 Days with 4680 Battery Cell

Tesla has been moving forward in ramping up production of its 4680 battery cells since 2020 and just two short months ago, it could have been described as slow.
The 4680 battery cell technology is an advancement on the 2170 technology that was being manufactured at Giga Nevada under an agreement with Panasonic. You see, while Tesla owns the giant facility just east of Reno, it is Panasonic who leases space and owns and operates the battery making machines. Panasonic then sells the 2170 batteries to Tesla for use in its EVs.
For Tesla, getting through the learning curve of the battery cell production at its plant in Fremont, California, is vital for the company to eventually mass produce the batteries at Giga Texas, thus shortening its supply chain.
During the company's 2022 Q3 conference call, it was revealed that 4680 cell production tripled during the quarter with Musk stating the company is, “finally gaining rapid traction on the 4680 cell.”
Just two months later, that traction would seem to be firm as the company congratulated its workforce at the Fremont factory for having reached a significant milestone. An early morning holiday tweet indicated the facility had produced 868,000 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells over the last seven days.
Currently only used in Texas-made Tesla Model Y AWD cars, that quantity of 4680-type battery cells would outfit 1,000 electric cars.
"Congrats to the 4680 cell team on achieving 868k cells built in the last 7 days—equal to 1k+ cars!", was the quote in a tweet that included two pictures of the gathered workforce.
If one were to relate that tweet with one dated December 19, 2022 where the company congratulated its Giga Texas workforce for having built 3,000 Model Y's in a week for the very first time, it would equate to just one-third of the AWD Model Y cars having the 4680 battery cell. The goal is for the company to reach the 5,000-vehicle per week mark sometime in 2023.
Two versions of the Model Y roll out of the Giga Texas on parallel assembly lines.
The Tesla Model Y equipped with the 4680-type battery cell and structural pack with a range 279 miles (449 km) of EPA range on 19-inch (48.26 cm) wheels or 269 miles (443 km) on 20-inch (50.8 cm) wheels.
The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with 2170-type cells delivering 330 miles (531 km) of EPA range with 19" wheels (48.26 cm) or 318 miles (512 km) with 20" (50.8 cm) wheels.
This holiday season has been somewhat topsy-turvy for Tesla amid the temporary suspension of manufacturing at its Giga Shanghai factory, a plunging stock price, and slowing sales in the U.S. and China but the news on the battery front and Giga Texas is certainly something to celebrate.
For Tesla, getting through the learning curve of the battery cell production at its plant in Fremont, California, is vital for the company to eventually mass produce the batteries at Giga Texas, thus shortening its supply chain.
During the company's 2022 Q3 conference call, it was revealed that 4680 cell production tripled during the quarter with Musk stating the company is, “finally gaining rapid traction on the 4680 cell.”
Just two months later, that traction would seem to be firm as the company congratulated its workforce at the Fremont factory for having reached a significant milestone. An early morning holiday tweet indicated the facility had produced 868,000 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells over the last seven days.
Currently only used in Texas-made Tesla Model Y AWD cars, that quantity of 4680-type battery cells would outfit 1,000 electric cars.
"Congrats to the 4680 cell team on achieving 868k cells built in the last 7 days—equal to 1k+ cars!", was the quote in a tweet that included two pictures of the gathered workforce.
If one were to relate that tweet with one dated December 19, 2022 where the company congratulated its Giga Texas workforce for having built 3,000 Model Y's in a week for the very first time, it would equate to just one-third of the AWD Model Y cars having the 4680 battery cell. The goal is for the company to reach the 5,000-vehicle per week mark sometime in 2023.
Two versions of the Model Y roll out of the Giga Texas on parallel assembly lines.
The Tesla Model Y equipped with the 4680-type battery cell and structural pack with a range 279 miles (449 km) of EPA range on 19-inch (48.26 cm) wheels or 269 miles (443 km) on 20-inch (50.8 cm) wheels.
The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with 2170-type cells delivering 330 miles (531 km) of EPA range with 19" wheels (48.26 cm) or 318 miles (512 km) with 20" (50.8 cm) wheels.
This holiday season has been somewhat topsy-turvy for Tesla amid the temporary suspension of manufacturing at its Giga Shanghai factory, a plunging stock price, and slowing sales in the U.S. and China but the news on the battery front and Giga Texas is certainly something to celebrate.
Congrats to the 4680 cell team on achieving 868k cells built in the last 7 days—equal to 1k+ cars! ???? pic.twitter.com/CaC7Js9aEL— Tesla (@Tesla) December 25, 2022